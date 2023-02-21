By the end of last season, the Miami Marlins' infield was a shadow of how it began the year. Second baseman Jazz Chisholm missed half of the season due to injury, first baseman Jesus Aguilar was released in August, and Jon Berti and Joey Wendle earned at-bats over an inconsistent and underperforming Brian Anderson. They tried to address that in the offseason with the acquisitions of Jean Segura and Luis Arraez, but where do the newcomers fall in 2023 Fantasy baseball rankings?

Arraez led the American League with a .316 batting average last season, and Segura brings a steady veteran to the hot corner while Anderson tries to recapture his 2018-19 form. Arraez and Segura might be off the radar of most, but can you sneak them on to your rosters as potential 2023 Fantasy baseball sleepers? Before going on the clock, be sure to see the 2023 Fantasy baseball rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Top 2023 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the Fantasy baseball sleepers 2023 the model is high on: Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies. He only played in 64 games last season due to a broken foot and then a broken pinkie finger. The 25-year-old has not had any setbacks during the offseason though, so he will be prepared for the 2023 campaign.

Albies plays in one of the most potent lineups in baseball, and his speed allows him to score runs at a high rate. He had 20 stolen bases in 2021, and he's topped 100 runs scored in each of his last three full seasons. Albies' power should return to normal this season as well, giving him a high Fantasy baseball ceiling. SportsLine's model ranks him ahead of second basemen such as Jorge Polanco and Gleyber Torres, even though both of them are being selected ahead of Albies in most drafts.

Another one of the Fantasy baseball sleepers 2023 the model is all over: Brewers left fielder Jesse Winker. After an All-Star season in Cincinnati during the 2021 season, Winker logged a career-high 456 at bats in Seattle last year but finished with just 14 home runs, 53 RBI and a .219 batting average. After the disappointing campaign, the Milwaukee Brewers took Winker off the Mariners' hands in a December trade and now give him a great opportunity to get back on track offensively.

Winker has a career batting average of .344 in Milwaukee and has 32 hits, five home runs and 14 RBI in 32 games there all-time. In 2021, Winker hit .352 against the NL Central, with 126 total bases taken, so he should be energized at the prospect of getting back to a comfortable division. The model predicts a bounce-back season for Winker, and that he'll provide better Fantasy value than others with a lower current ADP like Eddie Rosario, Alex Verdugo and Andrew Benintendi.

