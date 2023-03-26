Aaron Judge has returned to the New York Yankees on a new nine-year, $360 million contract after a historic season. The reigning AL MVP is at the top of Fantasy baseball draft boards heading towards 2023 MLB Opening Day on March 30. Judge set a new American League record with 62 home runs and also led the AL in runs scored (133), RBI (131), walks (111), OBP (.425) and slugging (.686). However, while he's been relatively healthy the last two seasons, Judge did miss 142 games in the three seasons prior so there is some risk associated with taking Judge No. 1 overall.

The four-time All-Star has a 2023 Fantasy baseball ADP of 2.13 in CBS Sports Fantasy baseball leagues, but are there any other options that you should be considering if you own the No. 1 pick?

Top 2023 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the Fantasy baseball sleepers 2023 the model is high on: Twins first baseman Jose Miranda. A top-100 prospect entering last season, Miranda only spent a month in St. Paul playing triple-A ball before he earned a call-up to the majors and he never looked back, putting together an impressive rookie season. Miranda slashed .268/.325/.426 with 15 home runs and 66 RBI in 125 games.

Now he has a 2023 Fantasy baseball ADP of 191.31 in standard CBS Sports Fantasy baseball leagues but both his Fantasy backers and the Twins are hopeful that he's just scraping the surface of his potential. Miranda belted 30 home runs during his final full season in the minor leagues and also provides multi-position utility after playing 72 games at first and 30 at third last season. Those are big reasons why the model likes him over Vinnie Pasquantino and Ryan Mountcastle, who are both being drafted ahead of Miranda.

Another one of the Fantasy baseball sleepers 2023 the model is all over: Giants right fielder Mitch Haniger. The 32-year-old has flashed impressive power at times during his MLB career. In 2018, he slashed .285/.366/.493 with 26 home runs, 93 RBI and eight stolen bases on his way to making his only All-Star appearance. In 2021, he had 39 home runs, 100 RBI and an .804 OPS to register his second career top-20 finish in AL MVP voting.

Last season, he had 11 home runs and 34 RBI in a season that was mired by injury issues as he only played in 57 games and finished with a .736 OPS. But the Giants were willing to take a risk that Haniger could recapture the form that made him one of the most underrated players in baseball in 2018 and 2021, offering him a two-year, $28 million contract with a player option for 2025. And the model is predicting that Haniger outperforms Daulton Varsho and Teoscar Hernandez, who are both being drafted at least three rounds earlier on average.

