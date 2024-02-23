The 2024 MLB season is right around the corner, with MLB Spring Training games already rolling. The Dodgers and Padres will open the season with a two-game series in South Korea on March 20 and 21, then 2024 MLB Opening Day is scheduled for March 28. That doesn't leave much time to begin your 2024 Fantasy baseball draft prep and with the game changing drastically last season, your Fantasy baseball strategy will need adjusting.

Pickoff move limits and bigger bases created an emphasis on base running last season and turned base stealers like Esteury Ruiz and CJ Abrams into Fantasy studs. So where do they belong in the 2024 Fantasy baseball rankings, and who are some of the 2024 Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts that you need to be aware of ahead of your upcoming drafts? Before going on the clock in any 2024 Fantasy baseball drafts, be sure to see the Fantasy baseball rankings 2024 and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts, and busts, including Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodon. The team at SportsLine was all over Rodon as a Fantasy bust from the start after he signed a six-year, $162 million contract in the offseason. Rodon posted a 27-13 record with a 2.67 ERA and 422 strikeouts over 310 2/3 innings in 2021 and 2022, but the model predicted he'd finish well below his ADP of 76.88. The result: Rodon made only 14 starts and went 3-8 with a 6.85 ERA and anybody who followed SportsLine's advice avoided a major headache.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites.

Any time more MLB news comes out about trades, signings or Fantasy baseball injuries, the team at SportsLine updates its projections.

Top 2024 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2024 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story. The two-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger winner with the Rockies joined the Red Sox on a six-year, $140 million contract before the 2022 season but he's been plagued by injuries since arriving in Boston. He missed 68 games and finished with a .737 OPS in 2022 and then missed 118 games while posting an abysmal .566 OPS in 2023.

However, Story is reportedly in good health again entering spring training and he even hosted several of his Boston teammates and top Red Sox prospects in Texas for an offseason camp. At his peak, Story was a 30-20 guy and he's still only 31, which is a big reason why the model has Story bouncing back and outperforming shortstops like Anthony Volpe and Abrams that are being drafted at least six rounds earlier on average.

Top 2024 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the 2024 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model is jumping on: Rangers outfielder Evan Carter. The 21-year-old made his major league debut on Sept. 8 last season and had five home runs, 12 RBI and 15 runs scored over 23 regular-season games with the Rangers. He had a slash line of .306/.413/.645 over his first month for an OPS of 1.058. Only 18 players had more home runs than Carter, a second-round pick in the 2020 MLB Draft, from Sept. 8 through the end of the regular season.

Carter continued that success and was one of Texas' best hitters en route to winning the 2023 World Series. He started all 17 games in left field, sporting a .300/.417/.500 slash line with six RBI over 17 postseason games. He set a postseason record with nine doubles in a single postseason and is slated to bat in the middle of the Texas lineup this season. The Rangers play in one of the most hitter-friendly parks in baseball and ranked third in the sport in runs scored. The model projects Carter to put together a strong year in his first full major league season and benefit from being in the middle of the Texas lineup. See more Fantasy baseball breakouts at SportsLine.

Top 2024 Fantasy baseball busts

As for players to avoid, the model has pinpointed Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner as one of its biggest 2024 Fantasy baseball busts. The 26-year-old is coming off an impressive season, batting .283 with 43 stolen bases and a National League Gold Glove. He scored 98 runs and racked up 175 hits, delivering in multiple statistical categories.

However, he has only played in at least 135 games twice during his career, and he struggles to generate a ton of power at the plate. Hoerner struck out a career-high 83 times last season while hitting just nine homers. He is the sixth second baseman off the board in average Fantasy leagues, but SportsLine's model has him ranked behind 16 players at his position.

How to find proven 2024 Fantasy baseball rankings

SportsLine's model is also high on a surprising starting pitcher who bounces back in the top 10 of its positional rankings. This player is going outside the top 100 picks but is projected to outperform starters going in the top 35 like Corbin Burnes, Logan Webb and Aaron Nola.

So which 2024 Fantasy baseball busts, breakouts and sleepers should you target or fade in your drafts? Visit SportsLine now to get 2024 Fantasy baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Carlos Rodon's disappointing season, and find out.