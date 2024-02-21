Picking a catcher in 2024 Fantasy baseball drafts can be one of the most challenging aspects of building a 2024 Fantasy baseball strategy. Owners can try to draft a star at that position, or they can operate on a budget to bolster other parts of their Fantasy baseball lineups. Regardless, identifying value at current ADP rankings is the most important part of making any pick when you go on the clock. Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto was one of the Fantasy baseball busts last season, posting his worst OPS+ line since 2015.

Realmuto is also starting to age, making him a risky draft pick this year.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts, and busts, including Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodon. The team at SportsLine was all over Rodon as a Fantasy bust from the start after he signed a six-year, $162 million contract in the offseason. Rodon posted a 27-13 record with a 2.67 ERA and 422 strikeouts over 310 2/3 innings in 2021 and 2022, but the model predicted he'd finish well below his ADP of 76.88. The result: Rodon made only 14 starts and went 3-8 with a 6.85 ERA and anybody who followed SportsLine's advice avoided a major headache.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites.

Any time more MLB news comes out about trades, signings or Fantasy baseball injuries, the team at SportsLine updates its projections.

One of the 2024 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Diamondbacks designated hitter Joc Pederson. A two-time NL all-star best known for his time with the Dodgers, Pederson spent the last two seasons in San Francisco platooning as a DH/OF against right-handed pitching and he slashed .255/.351/.470 with 38 home runs and 121 RBI in 858 plate appearances during that span.

Now he joins the Diamondbacks on a one-year contract worth $12.5 million and should be in the lineup every day against right-handed pitching in a ballpark where his power should play much better than it did in cavernous Oracle Park. Pederson's hard-hit contact rate of 52.4% and his average exit velocity of 92.2 MPH both rank in the top 5% of Major League Baseball and those are big reasons the model ranks him ahead of Eloy Jimenez and Justin Turner, who are being drafted nearly 200 picks earlier than Pederson on average.

One of the 2024 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model is jumping on: Rangers outfielder Evan Carter. The 21-year-old made his major league debut on Sept. 8 last season and had five home runs, 12 RBI and 15 runs scored over 23 regular-season games with the Rangers. He had a slash line of .306/.413/.645 over his first month for an OPS of 1.058. Only 18 players had more home runs than Carter, a second-round pick in the 2020 MLB Draft, from Sept. 8 through the end of the regular season.

Carter continued that success and was one of Texas' best hitters en route to winning the 2023 World Series. He started all 17 games in left field, sporting a .300/.417/.500 slash line with six RBI over 17 postseason games. He set a postseason record with nine doubles in a single postseason and is slated to bat in the middle of the Texas lineup this season. The Rangers play in one of the most hitter-friendly parks in baseball and ranked third in the sport in runs scored. The model projects Carter to put together a strong year in his first full major league season and benefit from being in the middle of the Texas lineup.

As for players to avoid, the model has pinpointed Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner as one of its biggest 2024 Fantasy baseball busts. The 26-year-old is coming off an impressive season, batting .283 with 43 stolen bases and a National League Gold Glove. He scored 98 runs and racked up 175 hits, delivering in multiple statistical categories.

However, he has only played in at least 135 games twice during his career, and he struggles to generate a ton of power at the plate. Hoerner struck out a career-high 83 times last season while hitting just nine homers. He is the sixth second baseman off the board in average Fantasy leagues, but SportsLine's model has him ranked behind 16 players at his position.

SportsLine's model is also high on a surprising starting pitcher who bounces back in the top 10 of its positional rankings. This player is going outside the top 100 picks but is projected to outperform starters going in the top 35 like Corbin Burnes, Logan Webb and Aaron Nola.

So which 2024 Fantasy baseball busts, breakouts and sleepers should you target or fade in your drafts? Visit SportsLine now to get 2024 Fantasy baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Carlos Rodon's disappointing season, and find out.