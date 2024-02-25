The end of the NFL season fast-tracks the start of Fantasy baseball draft preparation. Super Bowl 58 created a repeat champion and the Texas Rangers hope to mirror the success of the Chiefs. The Rangers are coming off their first World Series in franchise history and look to become the first repeat champion since the Yankees won three straight titles from 1998-2000. The Rangers return much of their lineup from last season, including Marcus Semien and Corey Seager, so how highly should you seek out Rangers players in 2024 Fantasy baseball drafts?

The Rangers had the second-best offense in baseball last season, averaging 5.4 runs per game. They play in one of the most hitter-friendly parks in baseball, and that's certainly something to consider when forming a strategy for 2024 Fantasy baseball drafts. But ultimately, how highly should you place Texas players when making 2024 Fantasy baseball rankings?

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts, and busts, including Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodon. The team at SportsLine was all over Rodon as a Fantasy bust from the start after he signed a six-year, $162 million contract in the offseason. Rodon posted a 27-13 record with a 2.67 ERA and 422 strikeouts over 310 2/3 innings in 2021 and 2022, but the model predicted he'd finish well below his ADP of 76.88. The result: Rodon made only 14 starts and went 3-8 with a 6.85 ERA and anybody who followed SportsLine's advice avoided a major headache.

Top 2024 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2024 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story. The two-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger winner with the Rockies joined the Red Sox on a six-year, $140 million contract before the 2022 season but he's been plagued by injuries since arriving in Boston. He missed 68 games and finished with a .737 OPS in 2022 and then missed 118 games while posting an abysmal .566 OPS in 2023.

However, Story is reportedly in good health again entering spring training and he even hosted several of his Boston teammates and top Red Sox prospects in Texas for an offseason camp. At his peak, Story was a 30-20 guy and he's still only 31, which is a big reason why the model has Story bouncing back and outperforming shortstops like Anthony Volpe and Abrams that are being drafted at least six rounds earlier on average.

Top 2024 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the 2024 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model is jumping on: Dodgers starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The Dodgers won the prize of the most coveted arm in this year's free agency period, signing the 25-year-old Japanese pitcher to a 12-year, $325 million contract. Yamamoto was one of the most dominant pitchers in Japanese baseball history, posting a 1.21 ERA over 24 games in the Japan Pacific League last year. He struck out 176 batters compared to 28 walks over 164 innings last season while reaching 99 MPH on his fastball. The right-handed pitcher has a full arsenal of off-speed pitches, including what's been described as a "rainbow curveball" with incredible movement.

Yamamoto has won three straight Triple Crowns in Japan, leading the Pacific League in wins, ERA and strikeouts each season. He had an ERA less than 1.70 in all three seasons and has won the equivalent of the Cy Young in each of those years. Yamamoto has the element of surprise on his side also as even though MLB hitters have video on him, very few, have faced him in live competition. Don't be surprised if Yamamoto finds himself in the Cy Young conversation in his first MLB season.

Top 2024 Fantasy baseball busts

As for players to avoid, the model has pinpointed Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner as one of its biggest 2024 Fantasy baseball busts. The 26-year-old is coming off an impressive season, batting .283 with 43 stolen bases and a National League Gold Glove. He scored 98 runs and racked up 175 hits, delivering in multiple statistical categories.

However, he has only played in at least 135 games twice during his career, and he struggles to generate a ton of power at the plate. Hoerner struck out a career-high 83 times last season while hitting just nine homers. He is the sixth second baseman off the board in average Fantasy leagues, but SportsLine's model has him ranked behind 16 players at his position.

