Unlike in football or basketball, it often takes years for a top pick in the MLB Draft to emerge on the scene in the major leagues with the ability to become one of the top Fantasy baseball breakouts. But keen Fantasy baseball players always keep an eye on the prospect lists and projections as to when the next phenom could be making their MLB debut when forming 2024 Fantasy baseball rankings. Some Fantasy baseball leagues have a 'NA' spot for minor league players, but some stashes can be worth taking up a bench spot even without an 'NA' slot available and it's something to consider when forming a 2024 Fantasy baseball strategy.

Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe was a first-round pick by New York in the 2019 MLB Draft. Yankees fans have been clamoring for his debut over recent seasons and he ended up making the 2023 Opening Day roster. Volpe both struggled and had his moments of success last season, pairing a .209 batting average with 21 home runs and 24 stolen bases. Could Volpe find himself in a position to be among the top 2024 Fantasy baseball breakouts this season? Before finalizing your 2024 Fantasy baseball draft prep, be sure to see the 2024 Fantasy baseball rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts, including Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr.

The No. 1 prospect in baseball entering 2022, Witt displayed some potential as a rookie but also had glaring holes in his game. He hit just .254, had the seventh-worst walk percentage in all of MLB (4.8%) and committed the third-most errors, which limited his playing time. However, the model saw all of these issues as correctable, and Witt didn't disappoint as a sophomore in 2023. He displayed more patience at the plate and became the first player in MLB history to record 30 home runs, 10 triples and 45 stolen bases in a season, also leading the AL with 11 triples.

The model predicted that he'd outperform more proven shortstops like Carlos Correa and Javier Baez, and anyone who took a chance on Witt in the mid-rounds of their drafts got a multi-category contributor for Fantasy baseball lineups.

Top 2024 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the Fantasy baseball breakouts 2024 the model is high on: Reds first baseman Christian Encarnacion-Strand. After posting a 1.042 OPS across 316 plate appearances in Triple A last season, Encarnacion-Strand was a midseason call-up to the majors, and he didn't disappoint. While playing both corner infield positions, he posted a slash line of .270/.328/.477 with 13 home and and 37 RBI across 222 at-bats. He also got noticeably better as the season progressed, as his OPS went from .637 in July to .743 in August to .963 in Sep/Oct.

The Reds parted ways with longtime first baseman Joey Votto in the offseason, clearing a path for Encarnacion-Strand to log plenty of ABs. He also saw time at third base last year with the Reds, and that was his primary position in the minors, so he has multiple avenues to playing time, especially with Elly De La Cruz only focusing on playing shortstop this year after also playing 3B last year. Encarnacion-Strand is one of the cornerstones of Cincinnati's youth movement, and the SportsLine model slots him above 1B Triston Casas in the Fantasy baseball rankings 2024, despite Casas being drafted eight rounds earlier on average.

Another of the 2024 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model advises targeting: Giants starting pitcher Keaton Winn. The fifth-round pick in the 2018 MLB Draft made his major league debut last season. He appeared in nine games, including five starts, pitching to a 4.68 ERA with 35 strikeouts compared to eight walks over 42 1/3 innings.

Winn, a 6-foot-4 right-handed pitcher, has a fastball that reaches 98 mph along with a change-up and slider. He's expected to start the year toward the back of the Giants rotation and after allowing three runs or fewer in four of his five starts last season, he should receive ample opportunities to stay in the rotation. The 26-year-old had a 32.2% chase rate and 30.7% whiff rate, which are well above the league average although done so over a limited sample size. The model likes Winn's chances to build off some positives after making his MLB debut on June 12 last season and projects him to be a viable option for 2024 Fantasy baseball lineups. See more breakouts at SportsLine.

