A trio of multi-time Cy Young-winning aces carry intrigue in 2024 Fantasy baseball drafts because none of them will be able to help out a Fantasy team in the near future. Clayton Kershaw, Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom are all eyeing midseason returns from surgeries, and no one knows what they'll be able to offer either their teams or your Fantasy baseball team. Are they worth taking gambles on as late-round Fantasy baseball 2024 picks, or is the unknown too much of a risk?

If you prefer the safer route with your 2024 Fantasy baseball strategy, then Bobby Miller could be an option. He went 11-4 as a rookie last year, and considering the injury histories of Kershaw, plus fellow Dodgers Tyler Glasnow and Walker Buehler, Miller could be on the cusp of a 2024 Fantasy baseball breakout season as a steady arm on a loaded Dodgers squad.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts, including Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr.

The No. 1 prospect in baseball entering 2022, Witt displayed some potential as a rookie but also had glaring holes in his game. He hit just .254, had the seventh-worst walk percentage in all of MLB (4.8%) and committed the third-most errors, which limited his playing time. However, the model saw all of these issues as correctable, and Witt didn't disappoint as a sophomore in 2023. He displayed more patience at the plate and became the first player in MLB history to record 30 home runs, 10 triples and 45 stolen bases in a season, also leading the AL with 11 triples.

The model predicted that he'd outperform more proven shortstops like Carlos Correa and Javier Baez, and anyone who took a chance on Witt in the mid-rounds of their drafts got a multi-category contributor for Fantasy baseball lineups.

The SportsLine model is engineered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites.

Any time more MLB news comes out about free agency signings or Fantasy baseball injuries, the team at SportsLine updates its projections.

Top 2024 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the Fantasy baseball breakouts 2024 the model is high on: Reds first baseman Christian Encarnacion-Strand. After posting a 1.042 OPS across 316 plate appearances in Triple A last season, Encarnacion-Strand was a midseason call-up to the majors, and he didn't disappoint. While playing both corner infield positions, he posted a slash line of .270/.328/.477 with 13 home and and 37 RBI across 222 at-bats. He also got noticeably better as the season progressed, as his OPS went from .637 in July to .743 in August to .963 in Sep/Oct.

The Reds parted ways with longtime first baseman Joey Votto in the offseason, clearing a path for Encarnacion-Strand to log plenty of ABs. He also saw time at third base last year with the Reds, and that was his primary position in the minors, so he has multiple avenues to playing time, especially with Elly De La Cruz only focusing on playing shortstop this year after also playing 3B last year. Encarnacion-Strand is one of the cornerstones of Cincinnati's youth movement, and the SportsLine model slots him above 1B Triston Casas in the Fantasy baseball rankings 2024, despite Casas being drafted eight rounds earlier on average.

Another of the 2024 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model advises targeting: Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran. After spending parts of each of the last three seasons in the minors, Duran is not only slated for a full-time role this season, but manager Alex Cora has confirmed that Duran will bat leadoff this year. Over his past two seasons, in which he played 160 MLB games, Duran hit .267 with 11 home runs, 57 RBI and 31 stolen bases.

Duran's speed and ability to swipe bags is already elite, and he displayed pop in the minors as well with double-digit homers in each of his last two full minor league seasons. He also collected 34 doubles last season with the Red Sox, despite playing just four months, and that was the most in the American League during that four-month period he was on an active roster. The 2024 Fantasy baseball rankings slot Duran above other young potential breakout center fielders like Brandon Marsh and James Outman for the upcoming season. See more breakouts at SportsLine.

How to find proven 2024 Fantasy baseball rankings

SportsLine's model is also high on a surprising third baseman who was solid over limited playing time last season, but with a full slate of plate appearances this year, is projected to finish in the top 10 of positional rankings. This player is going outside the top 100 picks but is projected to outperform more established third basemen like Max Muncy and Josh Jung.

So which 2024 Fantasy breakouts should you target in your upcoming drafts? Visit SportsLine now to get 2024 Fantasy baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Bobby Witt Jr.'s big season, and find out.