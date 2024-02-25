One position is a cut above all others when it comes to 2024 Fantasy baseball drafts, and that's right field. Three right fielders -- Ronald Acuna Jr., Mookie Betts, Aaron Judge -- are in the top 10, per 2024 Fantasy baseball ADP, while no other position even has two players in the top 10. While one Fantasy baseball 2024 strategy could be to target one of those MVP winners early on, perhaps you could still find valuable right fielders in the later rounds of drafts.

Someone like Alex Verdugo stands out as he's outside the top 150 Fantasy baseball 2024 picks, per ADP. He was traded from the Red Sox to the Yankees this offseason and should benefit as a lefty that can take advantage of the short porch in right field of Yankee Stadium. As for a potential 2024 Fantasy baseball breakout at the position, Seiya Suzuki should be on your radar after raising his OPS by 72 points as a sophomore last season. Before finalizing your 2024 Fantasy baseball draft prep, be sure to see the 2024 Fantasy baseball rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts, including Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr.

The No. 1 prospect in baseball entering 2022, Witt displayed some potential as a rookie but also had glaring holes in his game. He hit just .254, had the seventh-worst walk percentage in all of MLB (4.8%) and committed the third-most errors, which limited his playing time. However, the model saw all of these issues as correctable, and Witt didn't disappoint as a sophomore in 2023. He displayed more patience at the plate and became the first player in MLB history to record 30 home runs, 10 triples and 45 stolen bases in a season, also leading the AL with 11 triples.

The model predicted that he'd outperform more proven shortstops like Carlos Correa and Javier Baez, and anyone who took a chance on Witt in the mid-rounds of their drafts got a multi-category contributor for Fantasy baseball lineups.

Top 2024 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the Fantasy baseball breakouts 2024 the model is high on: Athletics second baseman Zack Gelof. The 24-year-old appeared in 69 games last season, batting .267 with 14 home runs and 32 RBI to boost a poor Oakland lineup. He performed at close to a 30-homer, 30-steal pace in his limited action, averaging the eighth-most Fantasy points per game among second basemen.

He flashed similar potential in the minor leagues, making him a shoe-in for the starting gig at second base in Oakland this season. There are still some questions regarding his exit velocity and zone-contact rate, but not enough to disregard him as a breakout player this season. In fact, the model has him ranked ahead of second basemen like Ha-seong Kim, Nico Hoerner and Bryson Stott, who are all being selected before Gelof in average Fantasy drafts.

Another of the 2024 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model advises targeting: Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran. After spending parts of each of the last three seasons in the minors, Duran is not only slated for a full-time role this season, but manager Alex Cora has confirmed that Duran will bat leadoff this year. Over his past two seasons, in which he played 160 MLB games, Duran hit .267 with 11 home runs, 57 RBI and 31 stolen bases.

Duran's speed and ability to swipe bags is already elite, and he displayed pop in the minors as well with double-digit homers in each of his last two full minor league seasons. He also collected 34 doubles last season with the Red Sox, despite playing just four months, and that was the most in the American League during that four-month period he was on an active roster. The 2024 Fantasy baseball rankings slot Duran above other young potential breakout center fielders like Brandon Marsh and James Outman for the upcoming season. See more breakouts at SportsLine.

How to find proven 2024 Fantasy baseball rankings

