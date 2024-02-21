Identifying 2024 Fantasy baseball breakouts is one of the key ways to gain an advantage heading into 2024 Fantasy baseball drafts. Dodgers rookie outfielder James Outman struggled early in the 2023 campaign, but he logged an .851 OPS in the second half of the season. The 26-year-old is set to play a full-time role in center field this year after racking up 23 home runs and 16 stolen bases last year. Should you include him in your 2024 Fantasy baseball lineups?

While it can be tempting to target second-year players who are coming off breakout campaigns, that can also lead to drafting 2024 Fantasy baseball busts. Which young players should factor into your 2024 Fantasy baseball strategy? Before finalizing your 2024 Fantasy baseball draft prep, be sure to see the 2024 Fantasy baseball rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts, including Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr.

The No. 1 prospect in baseball entering 2022, Witt displayed some potential as a rookie but also had glaring holes in his game. He hit just .254, had the seventh-worst walk percentage in all of MLB (4.8%) and committed the third-most errors, which limited his playing time. However, the model saw all of these issues as correctable, and Witt didn't disappoint as a sophomore in 2023. He displayed more patience at the plate and became the first player in MLB history to record 30 home runs, 10 triples and 45 stolen bases in a season, also leading the AL with 11 triples.

The model predicted that he'd outperform more proven shortstops like Carlos Correa and Javier Baez, and anyone who took a chance on Witt in the mid-rounds of their drafts got a multi-category contributor for Fantasy baseball lineups.

The SportsLine model is engineered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2024 Fantasy baseball rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day.

Any time more MLB news comes out about free agency signings or Fantasy baseball injuries, the team at SportsLine updates its projections. Go to SportsLine now to see these proven Fantasy baseball cheat sheets.

Top 2024 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the Fantasy baseball breakouts 2024 the model is high on: Athletics second baseman Zack Gelof. The 24-year-old appeared in 69 games last season, batting .267 with 14 home runs and 32 RBI to boost an atrocious Oakland lineup. He performed at close to a 30-homer, 30-steal pace in his limited action, averaging the eighth-most Fantasy points per game among second basemen.

He flashed similar potential in the minor leagues, making him a shoe-in for the starting gig at second base in Oakland this season. There are still some questions regarding his exit velocity and zone-contact rate, but not enough to disregard him as a breakout player this season. In fact, the model has him ranked ahead of second basemen like Ha-seong Kim, Nico Hoerner and Bryson Stott, who are all being selected before Gelof in average Fantasy drafts.

Another of the 2024 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model advises targeting: Tigers center fielder Riley Greene. A first-round pick in 2019, Greene improved his numbers across the board last year, finishing with 11 home runs and 37 RBI across 99 games, while slashing .288/.349/.447. That was despite various injuries, including a mid-season stress fracture in his leg and a late-season elbow ailment which necessitated offseason Tommy John Surgery to his non-throwing arm. However, he should be good to go for Opening Day.

Greene was the No. 4 prospect, per Baseball America, before the 2022 season, and he displayed elite offensive skills in the minors. In his one full season at AA or above, he had 24 home runs, 16 stolen bases and hit over .300. Detroit hasn't made the postseason in a decade, so a young player like Greene should get all of the opportunities in the world to prove himself on a team not expected to contend. SportsLine's advanced model has Greene as a top-10 Fantasy CF in its 2024 Fantasy baseball rankings. See more breakouts at SportsLine.

How to find proven 2024 Fantasy baseball rankings

SportsLine's model is also high on a surprising third baseman who was solid over limited playing time last season, but with a full slate of plate appearances this year, is projected to finish in the top 10 of positional rankings. This player is going outside the top 100 picks but is projected to outperform more established third basemen like Max Muncy and Josh Jung. This pick could be the difference in winning your league or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So which 2024 Fantasy breakouts should you target in your upcoming drafts? Visit SportsLine now to get 2024 Fantasy baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Bobby Witt Jr.'s big season, and find out.