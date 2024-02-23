With 2024 MLB Spring Training games getting underway and 2024 MLB Opening Day scheduled for March 28, time is limited for Fantasy baseball draft prep. Baseball rosters are seemingly getting younger and younger by the season and being aware of potential 2024 Fantasy baseball prospects is a must ahead of upcoming drafts. However, over-drafting Fantasy baseball rookies can also hinder your roster if you're not in a keeper or dynasty league.

So will players such as Jackson Holliday, Jackson Chourio and Junior Caminero be ready to make an immediate impact as potential 2024 Fantasy baseball breakouts, or do those top MLB prospects carry some Fantasy risk?

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts, including Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr.

The No. 1 prospect in baseball entering 2022, Witt displayed some potential as a rookie but also had glaring holes in his game. He hit just .254, had the seventh-worst walk percentage in all of MLB (4.8%) and committed the third-most errors, which limited his playing time. However, the model saw all of these issues as correctable, and Witt didn't disappoint as a sophomore in 2023. He displayed more patience at the plate and became the first player in MLB history to record 30 home runs, 10 triples and 45 stolen bases in a season, also leading the AL with 11 triples.

The model predicted that he'd outperform more proven shortstops like Carlos Correa and Javier Baez, and anyone who took a chance on Witt in the mid-rounds of their drafts got a multi-category contributor for Fantasy baseball lineups.

Top 2024 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the Fantasy baseball breakouts 2024 the model is high on: Athletics second baseman Zack Gelof. The 24-year-old appeared in 69 games last season, batting .267 with 14 home runs and 32 RBI to boost a poor Oakland lineup. He performed at close to a 30-homer, 30-steal pace in his limited action, averaging the eighth-most Fantasy points per game among second basemen.

He flashed similar potential in the minor leagues, making him a shoe-in for the starting gig at second base in Oakland this season. There are still some questions regarding his exit velocity and zone-contact rate, but not enough to disregard him as a breakout player this season. In fact, the model has him ranked ahead of second basemen like Ha-seong Kim, Nico Hoerner and Bryson Stott, who are all being selected before Gelof in average Fantasy drafts.

Another of the 2024 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model advises targeting: Dodgers starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The 25-year-old Japanese superstar will be making his MLB debut this season with Los Angeles but this isn't your typical rookie. The Dodgers gave him the most lucrative contract in the history of baseball for a pitcher this offseason, inking him to a 12-year, $325 million deal.

That's because he's won the Eiji Sawamura Award (the Japanese equivalent of the Cy Young) and the Pacific League MVP in each of the last three seasons and he's already among Japan's most decorated pitchers in history. Yamamoto sits comfortably in the mid-90s with his fastball and also features a wipeout splitter, a cutter and a curveball. The model ranks him as a top 15 starting pitcher from the outset, ranking him ahead of established stars like Corbin Burnes, Tyler Glasnow and Aaron Nola. See more breakouts at SportsLine.

