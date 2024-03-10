The St. Louis Cardinals won just 71 games last season, posting their first last-place finish within their division in more than 30 years. They were well below the league average in multiple categories, including 101 stolen bases. St. Louis is hoping young shortstop Masyn Winn can help turn things around, as he has swiped 62 bags over the past two seasons in the majors and minors combined. Could he be one of the 2024 Fantasy baseball breakouts that you should be targeting in your 2024 Fantasy baseball drafts?

St. Louis has some serious power in its lineup between Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado, which could help players like Winn boost their runs scored and RBI opportunities. However, he could turn into a Fantasy baseball bust if the Cardinals have another bad season. Before finalizing your 2024 Fantasy baseball draft prep, be sure to see the 2024 Fantasy baseball rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts, including Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr.

The No. 1 prospect in baseball entering 2022, Witt displayed some potential as a rookie but also had glaring holes in his game. He hit just .254, had the seventh-worst walk percentage in all of MLB (4.8%) and committed the third-most errors, which limited his playing time. However, the model saw all of these issues as correctable, and Witt didn't disappoint as a sophomore in 2023. He displayed more patience at the plate and became the first player in MLB history to record 30 home runs, 10 triples and 45 stolen bases in a season, also leading the AL with 11 triples.

The model predicted that he'd outperform more proven shortstops like Carlos Correa and Javier Baez, and anyone who took a chance on Witt in the mid-rounds of their drafts got a multi-category contributor for Fantasy baseball lineups.

One of the Fantasy baseball breakouts 2024 the model is high on: Red Sox center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela. He hit .280 across 424 games in the minor leagues, keeping his strikeout rate below 20% before getting called up to the big leagues last season. Rafaela hit a pair of home runs and stole three bases in 89 plate appearances with Boston, and his defensive prowess helped him earn playing time.

He averaged 21 homers and 40 steals per 650 plate appearances in the minors, showcasing his ability to be a Fantasy baseball stud. His impact on defense along with his power and speed could lead to a full-time role at some point this season, especially since none of Boston's outfield positions are particularly sound heading into spring training. SportsLine's model has Rafaela ranked ahead of center fielders like James Outman, Wilyer Abreu and Garrett Mitchell, who are all going off the board before him in average Fantasy drafts.

Another of the 2024 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model advises targeting: Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal. While he might not be a conventional Fantasy breakout pick after starting 65 games over the last three seasons, Skubal is prepared to take a huge leap this season. He posted a 2.80 ERA with 102 strikeouts and just 14 walks across 15 starts last year, finishing with the third-best strikeout rate in the MLB.

He also had the lowest xERA (2.28) among any starter who threw 50 innings last season, so his upside is tremendously high heading into the 2024 campaign. Skubal could be in the Cy Young Award running this season if he can pick up where he left off last year.

SportsLine's model is also high on a surprising third baseman who was solid over limited playing time last season, but with a full slate of plate appearances this year, is projected to finish in the top 10 of positional rankings.

