Young players might not be the most reliable Fantasy baseball picks, but the right ones can provide serious value in 2024 Fantasy baseball drafts. Rangers outfielder Evan Carter burst onto the scene last year, batting .306 with five home runs and 12 RBI after getting called up to the majors. He is one of the popular 2024 Fantasy baseball breakout picks after adding muscle in the offseason, which could cement his position as an elite power pick. However, he also struck out 32% of the time last season, and similar numbers this year could quickly turn him into a Fantasy baseball bust.

The MLB is full of young, exciting prospects who are trying to establish themselves as everyday starters. Which young players should you be targeting with your 2024 Fantasy baseball lineups? Before finalizing your 2024 Fantasy baseball draft prep, be sure to see the 2024 Fantasy baseball rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts, including Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr.

The No. 1 prospect in baseball entering 2022, Witt displayed some potential as a rookie but also had glaring holes in his game. He hit just .254, had the seventh-worst walk percentage in all of MLB (4.8%) and committed the third-most errors, which limited his playing time. However, the model saw all of these issues as correctable, and Witt didn't disappoint as a sophomore in 2023. He displayed more patience at the plate and became the first player in MLB history to record 30 home runs, 10 triples and 45 stolen bases in a season, also leading the AL with 11 triples.

The model predicted that he'd outperform more proven shortstops like Carlos Correa and Javier Baez, and anyone who took a chance on Witt in the mid-rounds of their drafts got a multi-category contributor for Fantasy baseball lineups.

The SportsLine model is engineered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2024 Fantasy baseball rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day.

Any time more MLB news comes out about free agency signings or Fantasy baseball injuries, the team at SportsLine updates its projections. Go to SportsLine now to see these proven Fantasy baseball cheat sheets.

Top 2024 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the Fantasy baseball breakouts 2024 the model is high on: Red Sox center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela. He hit .280 across 424 games in the minor leagues, keeping his strikeout rate below 20% before getting called up to the big leagues last season. Rafaela hit a pair of home runs and stole three bases in 89 plate appearances with Boston, and his defensive prowess helped him earn playing time.

He averaged 21 homers and 40 steals per 650 plate appearances in the minors, showcasing his ability to be a Fantasy baseball stud. His impact on defense along with his power and speed could lead to a full-time role at some point this season, especially since none of Boston's outfield positions are particularly sound heading into spring training. SportsLine's model has Rafaela ranked ahead of center fielders like James Outman, Wilyer Abreu and Garrett Mitchell, who are all going off the board before him in average Fantasy drafts.

Another of the 2024 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model advises targeting: Tigers outfielder Kerry Carpenter. After posting a .795 OPS over a 31-game stint in the majors in 2022, Carpenter slashed .278/.340/.471 with 20 home runs and 64 RBI over 118 games last season.

The former 19th-round pick out of Virginia Tech is now well-established in the Detroit lineup and he should be a fixture in the middle in 2024. Carpenter was in the top 35% of all hitters in average exit velocity (90.1%), hard-hit contact rate (44.0%) and sweet spot rate (37.2%). With those impressive peripherals backing its optimism, the model ranks Carpenter ahead of Jordan Walker and Seiya Suzuki, who are being drafted at least 90 picks earlier on average. See more breakouts at SportsLine.

How to find proven 2024 Fantasy baseball rankings

SportsLine's model is also high on a surprising third baseman who was solid over limited playing time last season, but with a full slate of plate appearances this year, is projected to finish in the top 10 of positional rankings. This player is going outside the top 100 picks but is projected to outperform more established third basemen like Max Muncy and Josh Jung. This pick could be the difference in winning your league or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So which 2024 Fantasy breakouts should you target in your upcoming drafts? Visit SportsLine now to get 2024 Fantasy baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Bobby Witt Jr.'s big season, and find out.