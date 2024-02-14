Jackson Holliday, the top overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, received an invite to Spring Training with the Baltimore Orioles after spending the last year-and-a-half in the minors. Getting an invite is one thing, but if Holliday can earn a spot on the 25-man roster, then he'd immediately enter the radar as a 2024 Fantasy baseball breakout. Meanwhile, last year's No. 1 pick in Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates also received a Spring Training invite but is more of a longshot to make the Opening Day roster. However, one shouldn't rule out Skenes from debuting in the bigs later this year, so he shouldn't be entirely forgotten in regards to 2024 Fantasy baseball picks.

Some first overall draft picks like Adley Rutschman made immediate impacts upon their promotions, while others like Dansby Swanson needed a little more time to develop. It's difficult to project how a player's performance in the minor leagues will translate to the majors, so having a little help in how to evaluate these prospects ahead of Fantasy baseball 2024 drafts would be invaluable. Before finalizing your 2024 Fantasy baseball draft prep, be sure to see the 2024 Fantasy baseball rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts, including Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr.

The No. 1 prospect in baseball entering 2022, Witt displayed some potential as a rookie but also had glaring holes in his game. He hit just .254, had the seventh-worst walk percentage in all of MLB (4.8%) and committed the third-most errors, which limited his playing time. However, the model saw all of these issues as correctable, and Witt didn't disappoint as a sophomore in 2023. He displayed more patience at the plate and became the first player in MLB history to record 30 home runs, 10 triples, and 45 stolen bases in a season, also leading the AL with 11 triples. The model predicted that he'd outperform more proven shortstops like Carlos Correa and Javier Baez, and anyone who took a chance on Witt in the mid-rounds of their drafts got a multi-category contributor for Fantasy baseball lineups.

Top 2024 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the Fantasy baseball breakouts 2024 the model is high on: Cubs designated hitter Christopher Morel. Entering his third season, Morel has started each of the last two years in the minors before getting called up in May. He's seen roughly the same number of plate appearances in each of the last two years and showed nice progression in 2023. He went from 16 homers and 47 RBI in 2022 to 26 home runs and 70 RBI in 2023, while also increasing his OPS by 80 points.

The model foresees another jump from Morel in Year Three, and he should have more opportunities to justify the prognostications. Morel saw time at seven different positions last year, including DH, but one he didn't play was first base, however, the Cubs gave him a look at that position in winter ball. He projects as an uber-utility man, which should allow him upwards of 500 plate appearances after he saw 429 last season. That's a big reason why the model has Morel as a top-eight Fantasy baseball DH and ahead of bigger names like Giancarlo Stanton and Marcell Ozuna.

Another of the 2024 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model advises targeting: Dodgers SP Yoshinobu Yamamoto. After dominating the NPB in Japan to the tune of being a three-time Triple Crown winner and winning three Pacific League MVP awards, Yamamoto signed a 12-year, $325 million deal to join Los Angeles. With Shohei Ohtani limited to hitting in 2024, and Clayton Kershaw not expected to debut until after the All-Star break due to offseason shoulder surgery, Yamamoto could very well be the Dodgers' 2024 Opening Day starter.

His credentials certainly warrant that honor as Yamamoto posted a 1.72 ERA across seven seasons in Japan. By comparison, Ohtani had a 2.55 ERA in the same league, while Kodai Senga of the Mets had a 2.42 ERA across 11 seasons in the NPB. Those two were instant impact pitchers in MLB who finished first and second, respectively, in their seasons' Rookie of the Year voting, and Yamamoto has an even higher ceiling than either of them. SportsLine's model doesn't foresee a steep learning curve for Yamamoto, as it slots him above pitchers like Corbin Burnes and Tyler Glasnow in the 2024 Fantasy baseball rankings. See more breakouts at SportsLine.

How to find proven 2024 Fantasy baseball rankings

