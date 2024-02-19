Two of the biggest free agent deals this offseason involved players unfamiliar to most MLB fans in Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Jung-hoo Lee. They came over from Japan and South Korea, respectively, but should be on everyone's radar ahead of 2024 Fantasy baseball drafts. Yamamoto is a front-of-the-rotation ace who gives the Dodgers another star alongside Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman. A three-time Triple Crown winner in NPB, Yamamoto could provide counting stats in every meaningful category for 2024 Fantasy baseball lineups.

Meanwhile, Lee was a career .340 hitter over seven KBO seasons and provides the Giants with an immediate upgrade in the outfield. Being educated on the strengths of these two players and what they bring to the table could give you a leg up when it comes time to identifying 2024 Fantasy baseball breakout picks.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts, including Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr.

The No. 1 prospect in baseball entering 2022, Witt displayed some potential as a rookie but also had glaring holes in his game. He hit just .254, had the seventh-worst walk percentage in all of MLB (4.8%) and committed the third-most errors, which limited his playing time. However, the model saw all of these issues as correctable, and Witt didn't disappoint as a sophomore in 2023. He displayed more patience at the plate and became the first player in MLB history to record 30 home runs, 10 triples and 45 stolen bases in a season, also leading the AL with 11 triples.

The model predicted that he'd outperform more proven shortstops like Carlos Correa and Javier Baez, and Witt became a multi-category contributor for Fantasy baseball lineups.

Top 2024 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the Fantasy baseball breakouts 2024 the model is high on: Rangers outfielder Wyatt Langford. An All-American at the University of Florida last season, Langford was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft and rocketed through Texas' minor league system. He hit .373 in his last year in college, and then had no problem switching over to a wooden bat as he hit .360 over 200 plate appearances in the minors.

Langford also displayed his ability on the base paths, which was sometimes curtailed at Florida, as he swiped 12 bags in the minors while playing roughly one-third of a full minor league schedule. While the Rangers do have a deep outfield, they also lost OF Robbie Grossman and DH Mitch Garver in the offseason, and someone will need to fill the 652 PAs they combined to see at the OF and DH positions. Langford is someone who could be an impact player immediately and contribute in a number of areas, which is why the model has him as a top 10 left fielder in 2024 Fantasy baseball rankings.

Another of the 2024 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model advises targeting: Tigers center fielder Riley Greene. A first-round pick in 2019, Greene improved his numbers across the board last year, finishing with 11 home runs and 37 RBI across 99 games, while slashing .288/.349/.447. That was despite various injuries, including a mid-season stress fracture in his leg and a late-season elbow ailment which necessitated offseason Tommy John Surgery to his non-throwing arm. However, he should be good to go for Opening Day.

Greene was the No. 4 prospect, per Baseball America, before the 2022 season, and he displayed elite offensive skills in the minors. In his one full season at AA or above, he had 24 home runs, 16 stolen bases and hit over .300. Detroit hasn't made the postseason in a decade, so a young player like Greene should get all of the opportunities in the world to prove himself on a team not expected to contend. SportsLine's advanced model has Greene as a top-10 Fantasy CF in its 2024 Fantasy baseball rankings. See more breakouts at SportsLine.

