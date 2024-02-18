With pitchers and catchers for several franchises having already reported and spring training games officially beginning on Feb. 22, Fantasy baseball season is just around the corner. Angels outfielder Mike Trout is coming off one of the most disappointing seasons of his career, missing 80 games with injuries and posting an .858 OPS when he was in the lineup, his worst since a 40-game call-up as a teenager in 2011. Now, Trout will no longer have the benefit of hitting in front of Shohei Ohtani after he left for the Dodgers in free agency.

Varsho set new career highs in doubles (23), triples (3), home runs (27), RBI (74) and stolen bases (16) in 2022 and Fantasy baseball managers were predicting he'd take another step forward in 2023, drafting him 73rd overall on average. However, the model saw some holes in his game and predicted him as a 2023 Fantasy baseball bust who wouldn't live up to his Fantasy baseball ADP.

The result: Varsho's OPS dropped from .745 to .674 and he also saw drops in home runs (20) and RBI (61), while failing to take advantage of the new baserunning rules (16 steals again). Anybody who followed the model's advice and avoided Varsho in their Fantasy baseball drafts avoided a major headache.

Top 2024 Fantasy baseball busts

One of the Fantasy baseball busts 2024 the model is fading: Phillies second baseman Bryson Stott. A first-round pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, Stott debuted in 2022 and slashed .234/.295/.358 with 10 homers, 49 RBI, and 12 stolen bases over 127 games as a rookie. He was clearly more comfortable in his second season, slashing .280/.329/.419 with 15 home runs and 62 RBI. He also took advantage of more baserunner-friendly rules by swiping 31 bags.

However, Stott's hard-hit contact rate was actually down from 37.2% to 35.3% and his BABIP was 38 points higher in 2023. Meanwhile, the rest of his batted-ball profile looked nearly identical, which is why the model ranks him behind second basemen like Thairo Estrada and Brandon Lowe, both of whom are being drafted over 100 picks later on average.

Another of the 2024 Fantasy baseball busts the model projects won't live up to their ADP: Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy. The 33-year-old hit .249 or better in three of his first four seasons with the Dodgers but he's become more of a three-outcome guy over the last two years and that certainly limits his upside in an evolving game that is placing a larger emphasis on speed and skill.

Muncy tied a career high with 36 home runs last season and drove in a career-best 104 runs but hit just .212. He also had his most pull-centric season ever (45.4% of balls in play to the pull side) and any decline in fly-ball rate or exit velocity could doom his overall productivity. Muncy has an ADP of 103.78 presently but the model rates players like Ke'Bryan Hayes and Isaac Paredes, who are going outside the top 200, more highly. See more busts at SportsLine.

How to find proven 2024 Fantasy baseball rankings

