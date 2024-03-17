What a difference a year makes as Jeff McNeil won the batting title in 2022 but saw his average drop 56 points to .270 last year. Tim Anderson was another former batting champion who struggled a year ago, so one can't entirely rule out reigning batting champions Luis Arraez and Yandy Diaz from being 2024 Fantasy baseball busts. Arraez has two batting crowns on his resume, so he has a higher floor than Diaz, who hit .330 in 2023 after entering the year as a career .278 hitter. With just average power (22 home runs last year) and no speed, where is Diaz worth taking in 2024 Fantasy baseball drafts?

He's a top 10 first baseman according to the latest 2024 Fantasy baseball ADP, and is being drafted ahead of guys like Josh Naylor and Rhys Hoskins. Was last year a fluke season, making him a player to avoid with early 2024 Fantasy baseball picks, or can he replicate his succes again in 2024? Before finalizing your 2024 Fantasy baseball draft prep, be sure to see the 2024 Fantasy baseball rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts, including Blue Jays outfielder Daulton Varsho.

Varsho set new career highs in doubles (23), triples (3), home runs (27), RBI (74) and stolen bases (16) in 2022 and Fantasy baseball managers were predicting he'd take another step forward in 2023, drafting him 73rd overall on average. However, the model saw some holes in his game and predicted him as a 2023 Fantasy baseball bust who wouldn't live up to his Fantasy baseball ADP.

The result: Varsho's OPS dropped from .745 to .674 and he also saw drops in home runs (20) and RBI (61), while failing to take advantage of the new baserunning rules (16 steals again). Anybody who followed the model's advice and avoided Varsho in their Fantasy baseball drafts avoided a major headache.

Top 2024 Fantasy baseball busts

One of the Fantasy baseball busts 2024 the model is fading: Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena. After bursting on the scene in the 2020 postseason and being named the 2021 AL ROY, Arozarena has seemingly plateaued. His batting average has declined each season, with a career-worst .254 in 2023. The asset of his speed didn't take advantage of the new baserunning rules last season either. After leading the AL in caught stealing in both 2021 and 2022, Arozarena was thrown out the third-most times last year, while also logging 10 fewer stolen bases than the previous season.

This inefficiency on the base paths could lead Tampa to restrict his stolen base opportunities going forward, which would further hurt his Fantasy value. Additionally, his extra-base hits seem to be limited to just home runs. He hit 19 doubles a season ago, which didn't even rank in the top 50. SportsLine has Arozarena outside the top five Fantasy right fielders and behind the likes of Christian Yelich and Bryan Reynolds, despite both of those players being drafted after Arozarena on average.

Another of the 2024 Fantasy baseball busts the model projects won't live up to their ADP: Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy. He is becoming an all-or-nothing hitter after batting .212 last season for his third straight season hitting below .215. But his power numbers boost his Fantasy baseball appeal with 36 home runs, 105 RBI and 95 runs scored.

He is 33 years old and turns 34 during this season, so there's a question as to how long he can sustain his power success. Muncy had an .808 OPS, seventh among third basemen, in a productive season, however, given his age and poor average, the model believes there are better options at third base going later in 2024 Fantasy baseball drafts than Muncy. See more busts at SportsLine.

