With MLB Opening Day rapidly approaching, 2024 Fantasy baseball drafts are beginning to pick up in volume. One of the toughest calls on draft day is deciding to go with a proven veteran or a younger, inexperienced player that could have a greater upside. Every Fantasy baseball owner has a strategy entering 2024 Fantasy baseball drafts about whether you should select the aging veteran or take a chance on the unproven player that could become the steal of your draft.

One problem with trying to select top prospects in Fantasy baseball drafts is the hype can elevate their ADP. Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe was a popular rookie selected in Fantasy baseball drafts last season, but he went through inconsistencies and some veteran infielders that went later in drafts ultimately had better seasons.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts, including Blue Jays outfielder Daulton Varsho.

Varsho set new career highs in doubles (23), triples (3), home runs (27), RBI (74) and stolen bases (16) in 2022 and Fantasy baseball managers were predicting he'd take another step forward in 2023, drafting him 73rd overall on average. However, the model saw some holes in his game and predicted him as a 2023 Fantasy baseball bust who wouldn't live up to his Fantasy baseball ADP.

The result: Varsho's OPS dropped from .745 to .674 and he also saw drops in home runs (20) and RBI (61), while failing to take advantage of the new baserunning rules (16 steals again). Anybody who followed the model's advice and avoided Varsho in their Fantasy baseball drafts avoided a major headache.

Top 2024 Fantasy baseball busts

One of the Fantasy baseball busts 2024 the model is fading: Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz. The 22-year-old has been one of the most high-profile prospects in baseball over the last few seasons and made his debut on June 6 last season. Less than a month before his debut, the shortstop hit three balls with an exit velocity of over 116 mph in the same game in the minor leagues, highlighted by a 118.8 mph double. The legend of De La Cruz only grew from there before reaching Cincinnati.

He has a rare combination of size and speed. The 6-foot-5 infielder stole 35 bases and added 13 home runs over 98 games as a rookie. There's a lot to be excited about, but the hype has raised his ADP to a near-irresponsible level. De La Cruz is going ahead of established shortstops such as Xander Bogaerts, J.P Crawford and Dansby Swanson in 2024 Fantasy baseball drafts. Those three veterans all had a higher OPS than De La Cruz last season and the model suggests avoiding getting swept up in the hype of the exciting young shortstop in 2024 Fantasy baseball drafts.

Another of the 2024 Fantasy baseball busts the model projects won't live up to their ADP: Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas. The 24-year-old had 24 home runs, 65 RBI and 66 runs scored over 132 games in his first full MLB season. Casas finished third in the American League Rookie of the Year voting after hitting .263 with a .856 OPS. Casas had a huge July with seven of his 24 home runs while hitting .349, but it was the only month he hit .300 or had a slugging percentage greater than .520.

Although one month can do wonders for a Fantasy baseball season, he struggled comparatively in the colder months, which the weather often is in Boston at the start and end of the season. Casas hit .133 with a .576 OPS in March and April and finished by hitting .264 with a .858 OPS in September and October. The 24-year-old did the majority of his damage over the summer, and Fantasy baseball players seem to be banking on that all season long based on his ADP. You can find value at first base later in 2024 Fantasy baseball drafts as Casas is going more than 100 picks earlier than players at his tier in the model's 2024 Fantasy baseball rankings. See more busts at SportsLine.

How to find proven 2024 Fantasy baseball rankings

