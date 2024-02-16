Big misses near the top of your 2024 Fantasy baseball drafts is a quick way to put yourself behind the eight-ball this upcoming season. Fantasy players everywhere are already trying to identify potential speed bumps with 2024 MLB Spring Training starting next week. Peripheral data helps give you an idea of whether a player was lucky or good over a given span, and staying up to date with the latest MLB injury news can also help you minimize risk. So who might struggle to live up to their 2024 Fantasy baseball ADP, and where should you be willing to take some chances?

Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. is coming off a historic season where he hit 41 home runs and stole 73 bases with a 1.012 OPS on his way to winning the NL MVP. However, he also suffered a serious knee injury in 2021 and struggled to recover in 2022.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts, including Blue Jays outfielder Daulton Varsho.

Varsho set new career highs in doubles (23), triples (3), home runs (27), RBI (74) and stolen bases (16) in 2022 and Fantasy baseball managers were predicting he'd take another step forward in 2023, drafting him 73rd overall on average. However, the model saw some holes in his game and predicted him as a 2023 Fantasy baseball bust who wouldn't live up to his Fantasy baseball ADP.

The result: Varsho's OPS dropped from .745 to .674 and he also saw drops in home runs (20) and RBI (61), while failing to take advantage of the new baserunning rules (16 steals again). Anybody who followed the model's advice and avoided Varsho in their Fantasy baseball drafts avoided a major headache.

Top 2024 Fantasy baseball busts

One of the Fantasy baseball busts 2024 the model is fading: Braves DH/OF Marcell Ozuna. A two-time all-star and two-time Silver Slugger winner, Ozuna hit a career-high 40 home runs last year while driving in 100 and slashing .274/.346/.554, but went just 2-for-13 during the 2023 MLB playoffs and didn't record an extra-base hit while the Braves were bounced by the Phillies in the NLDS.

The 33-year-old is in the final guaranteed season of a four-year contract and Atlanta's team option for 2025 could become a difficult decision because of his defensive limitations. He only played two games in the field last season and he's also approaching the age where you might expect a drop in bat speed. Those are big reasons why the model ranks Ozuna behind fellow designated hitters like Joc Pederson and Giancarlo Stanton, who are going nearly 100 picks later on average.

Another of the 2024 Fantasy baseball busts the model projects won't live up to their ADP: Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy. The 33-year-old hit .249 or better in three of his first four seasons with the Dodgers but he's become more of a three-outcome guy over the last two years and that certainly limits his upside in an evolving game that is placing a larger emphasis on speed and skill.

Muncy tied a career high with 36 home runs last season and drove in a career-best 104 runs but hit just .212. He also had his most pull-centric season ever (45.4% of balls in play to the pull side) and any decline in fly-ball rate or exit velocity could doom his overall productivity. Muncy has an ADP of 103.78 presently but the model rates players like Ke'Bryan Hayes and Isaac Paredes, who are going outside the top 200, more highly. See more busts at SportsLine.

How to find proven 2024 Fantasy baseball rankings

