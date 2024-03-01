Baseball is changing rapidly with rules changes emphasizing baserunning and defense, but starting pitching is as important than ever in Fantasy baseball ahead of 2024 MLB Opening Day on March 28. Locking down top-of-the-rotation starters is one of the best ways to guarantee that you're putting yourself in contention during the Fantasy baseball season. Yankees righty Gerrit Cole was one of only five players to reach the 200-inning mark last season and he was the only of the five to post an ERA below 3.00 (2.63) and strike out at least 200 batters (222).

That reliability helped the six-time All-Star win his first Cy Young award last season, but might he be in for a dropoff after benefiting from a .263 BABIP that was 36 points below his career average? With a reliable set of 2024 Fantasy baseball rankings, you can identify potential 2024 Fantasy baseball busts early and ensure you're getting maximum value out of every pick in your upcoming drafts. Before finalizing your 2024 Fantasy baseball draft prep, be sure to see the 2024 Fantasy baseball rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts, including Blue Jays outfielder Daulton Varsho.

Varsho set new career highs in doubles (23), triples (3), home runs (27), RBI (74) and stolen bases (16) in 2022 and Fantasy baseball managers were predicting he'd take another step forward in 2023, drafting him 73rd overall on average. However, the model saw some holes in his game and predicted him as a 2023 Fantasy baseball bust who wouldn't live up to his Fantasy baseball ADP.

The result: Varsho's OPS dropped from .745 to .674 and he also saw drops in home runs (20) and RBI (61), while failing to take advantage of the new baserunning rules (16 steals again). Anybody who followed the model's advice and avoided Varsho in their Fantasy baseball drafts avoided a major headache.

Top 2024 Fantasy baseball busts

One of the Fantasy baseball busts 2024 the model is fading: Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner. A former first-round pick out of Stanford, Hoerner is one of the best defensive second basemen in the game and he's carved out a role near the top of the Cubs' lineup with solid contact skills and very good speed. However, his career OBP over 1,583 plate appearances is a modest .339 and he has some pretty clear limitations when it comes to power.

Hoerner slugged just .383 last year with 27 doubles, four triple and nine home runs and that's likely close to his ceiling when it comes to power production. Meanwhile, his average exit velocity (86.4 mph) and hard-hit contact rate (33.4%) were actually down from 2022 to 2023, which are big reasons why the model prefers second basemen like Thairo Estrada and Brendan Donovan who are available at least 13 rounds later on average.

Another of the 2024 Fantasy baseball busts the model projects won't live up to their ADP: Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz. Having just turned 22 last month, De La Cruz looks like one of the most exciting prospects in baseball after showing some incredible flashes during his rookie season in 2023. He hit 13 home runs (including four that went over 450 feet), drove in 44 and stole 35 bases over 98 games.

That incredible potential is a big reason why his current 2024 Fantasy baseball ADP is 37.50, but spending a fourth-round pick on a player who just slashed .235/.300/.410 is a big risk unless you're in a keeper league. A .336 BABIP doesn't seem to indicate that De La Cruz was particularly unlucky. Even if you're expecting his overall batted-ball profile to improve, he's guaranteed to fight swings and misses after being struck out 194 times across AAA and the big leagues. That's why the model ranks him behind Willy Adames and Carlos Correa, who are being drafted more than 10 rounds later on average. See more busts at SportsLine.

