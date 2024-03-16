The list of top 10 prospects entering the 2024 MLB season is filled with outfielders, including Jackson Chourio, Wyatt Langford, Dylan Crews and Walker Jenkins. Anyone searching for Fantasy baseball breakouts 2024 would be wise to consider those names, and Corbin Carroll is all the evidence you need for that. He was the top OF prospect entering last season and ended up claiming NL Rookie of the Year and finishing fifth in MVP voting. None of the four aforementioned have spent a single day in the Big Leagues, but being off the radar of casual MLB fans could make them steals as 2024 Fantasy baseball picks.

Chourio is the top OF prospect after 22 home runs and 43 stolen bases last year in Double A. The Brewers' center fielder is just 20- years-old but could be an impact player immediately, just as Carroll was. However, success in the minors doesn't always translate to success in the majors, and even the most astute baseball fan could use some 2024 Fantasy baseball advice when it comes to prospects. Before finalizing your 2024 Fantasy baseball draft prep, be sure to see the 2024 Fantasy baseball rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts, including Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr.

The No. 1 prospect in baseball entering 2022, Witt displayed some potential as a rookie but also had glaring holes in his game. He hit just .254, had the seventh-worst walk percentage in all of MLB (4.8%) and committed the third-most errors, which limited his playing time. However, the model saw all of these issues as correctable, and Witt didn't disappoint as a sophomore in 2023. He displayed more patience at the plate and became the first player in MLB history to record 30 home runs, 10 triples and 45 stolen bases in a season, also leading the AL with 11 triples.

The model predicted that he'd outperform more proven shortstops like Carlos Correa and Javier Baez, and anyone who took a chance on Witt in the mid-rounds of their drafts got a multi-category contributor for Fantasy baseball lineups.

The SportsLine model is engineered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2024 Fantasy baseball rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day.

Any time more MLB news comes out about free agency signings or Fantasy baseball injuries, the team at SportsLine updates its projections. Go to SportsLine now to see these proven Fantasy baseball cheat sheets.

Top 2024 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the Fantasy baseball breakouts 2024 the model is high on: Cubs designated hitter Christopher Morel. The 24-year-old began each of the last two seasons in the minors before May call-ups. He more than solidified himself as a big league player last year with 26 home runs, 70 RBI and an .821 OPS across 107 games. He also displayed positional versatility, which helps both the Cubs and Fantasy managers, as Morel played at least five games at every position except catcher, first base and shortstop.

Trey Mancini and Jeimer Candelario no longer being with Chicago opens up over 400 plate appearances, and Morel would presumably assume a chunk of those. Hitting 26 homers in roughly two-thirds of a season shows his power potential, while he also logged double-digit stolen bases in each of the last three years when you combine his MLB and minors stats. SportsLine's advanced model has Morel as a top-eight Fantasy DH, but his positional eligibility makes him a steal as his 2024 Fantasy baseball ADP places him outside the top 200.

Another of the 2024 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model advises targeting: Rangers left fielder Evan Carter. In Sep. 2023, Carter was still applying his craft in Triple A, but just a month later, he was the starting left fielder in the World Series. Carter hit .306 across 62 at-bats in the MLB regular season last year before then hitting .300 across 60 ABs in the postseason. At just 21 years old, he's projected to be an everyday player for Texas after excelling on the biggest of stages last season.

Carter had double-digit homers with 25-plus stolen bases in each of his two full minor league seasons. He combined for six home runs and six steals in the MLB regular plus postseason in 2023, despite logging just 147 total plate appearances. He's been hitting in the No. 2 or No. 3 spots in Spring Training for an offense that led the AL in runs, home runs and OPS last season. Thus, Carter is in a prime position to continue his stellar production over a full season as one of SportsLine's 2024 Fantasy baseball breakouts. See more breakouts at SportsLine.

How to find proven 2024 Fantasy baseball rankings

SportsLine's model is also high on a surprising third baseman who was solid over limited playing time last season, but with a full slate of plate appearances this year, is projected to finish in the top 10 of positional rankings. This player is going outside the top 100 picks but is projected to outperform more established third basemen like Max Muncy and Josh Jung. This pick could be the difference in winning your league or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So which 2024 Fantasy breakouts should you target in your upcoming drafts? Visit SportsLine now to get 2024 Fantasy baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Bobby Witt Jr.'s big season, and find out.