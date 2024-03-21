Dodgers starting pitcher Bobby Miller was one of the Fantasy baseball breakouts last season, going 11-4 with a 3.76 ERA across 124.1 innings. He ranked among the league leaders in walk rate and home runs allowed, while his minor-league strikeout rate suggests improvement in that category. Miller is expected to pitch behind Tyler Glasnow and Yoshinobu Yamamoto on the depth chart, which could make him one of the 2024 Fantasy baseball sleepers. Marlins pitcher Eury Perez is another exciting young pitcher, especially since he reshaped his curveball in the offseason.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts, including Rays third baseman Isaac Paredes.

Paredes belted 20 home runs in just 381 plate appearances in 2022 but he was a bit of a one-trick pony and his disastrous batting average (.205) was costly to anybody who rosterd him in Fantasy baseball. However, the model saw through a terribly unlucky .195 BABIP and predicted he'd outperform players going at least six rounds earlier in 2023 like Anthony Rendon and DJ LeMahieu. The result: Paredes slashed .250/.352/.488 with 31 home runs and 98 RBI and even finished top 20 in AL MVP voting. Anybody who followed the model's advice and picked up Paredes late in their Fantasy baseball drafts received a huge power boost in their Fantasy baseball lineups.

Top 2024 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the Fantasy baseball sleepers 2024 the model is high on: Angels second baseman Brandon Drury. He started 122 games for Los Angeles last season, batting .262 with 26 home runs and 83 RBI. Drury is in line to be the starting second baseman for the 2024 season after playing a key role at the plate last year.

The 31-year-old had a concerning strikeout rate in 2023, but his ability to generate power and rack up runs makes him an exciting Fantasy asset. He hit 28 homers in 2022, so his power has come with consistency over the last two seasons. SportsLine's model has him ranked ahead of second basemen like Bryson Stott, Edouard Julien and Gavin Lux, who are all going off the board before him in Fantasy baseball drafts.

Another of the 2024 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model advises targeting: Reds infielder Jeimer Candelario. Candelario signed a three-year, $45 million contract with Cincinnati during the offseason. He's expected to be a versatile player for Fantasy owners this season with Cincinnati expected to play Candelario at first base, third base and designated hitter. Reds' manager David Bell expects Candelario to be an every day player for Cincinnati in 2024.

Candelario had a bounce-back season at the plate in 2023, slashing .251/.336/.471 with a career-high 22 home runs and eight stolen bases across 575 plate appearances. He posted a career-worst .633 OPS in his final season with the Tigers in 2022, which could be a big reason why he's slipping on draft day. SportsLine's model ranks Candelario ahead of fellow third basemen like Gunnar Henderson and Royce Lewis, even though they're being selected at least five rounds earlier on average. See more sleepers at SportsLine.

