Offseason trades and free-agency acquisitions can drastically impact 2024 Fantasy baseball rankings, and there were several blockbuster moves this winter. The Dodgers were at the forefront of the news, adding Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Tyler Glasnow to their loaded roster. However, Ohtani will not be able to pitch this season, and Glasnow has dealt with injuries throughout his career. Should you add either of them to your 2024 Fantasy baseball lineups?

Other huge offseason moves included Juan Soto going to the Yankees and Corbin Burnes heading to the Orioles.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts, and busts, including Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodon. The team at SportsLine was all over Rodon as a Fantasy bust from the start after he signed a six-year, $162 million contract in the offseason. Rodon posted a 27-13 record with a 2.67 ERA and 422 strikeouts over 310 2/3 innings in 2021 and 2022, but the model predicted he'd finish well below his ADP of 76.88. The result: Rodon made only 14 starts and went 3-8 with a 6.85 ERA and anybody who followed SportsLine's advice avoided a major headache.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites.

Top 2024 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2024 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Braves catcher Sean Murphy. He is coming off an outstanding first year in Atlanta, hitting .251 with 21 home runs and 68 RBI. Murphy also had an excellent OBP (.365) and walk rate (11.2%), giving him an edge over teammate Travis d'Arnaud for the starting gig.

Murphy's fielding skills will keep him in the lineup as well, especially since he has proven himself as a quality hitter. He plays in one of the top lineups in the majors, giving him a chance to drive in runs at a high rate throughout the season. SportsLine's model has Murphy ranked ahead of catcher Adley Rutschman and Yainer Diaz, who are both going off the board before him in average Fantasy drafts.

Top 2024 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the 2024 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model is jumping on: Astros outfielder Chas McCormick. After platooning the last three years, McCormick is slated to be an everyday player for Houston. He posted 22 home runs, 70 RBI and 19 stolen bases last season in just over 400 at-bats, and he displayed his potential post-All-Star break. He posted a slash line of .285/.365/.509 over the season's second half, with both double-digit homers and stolen bases.

McCormick is a late bloomer who spent four years at a Division II school before another four years in the minors. Playing alongside big names like Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and Yordan Alvarez, he can get lost in the shuffle, but he's a multi-category contributor whose game is still improving. With more plate appearances this season, the model has him as a top 15 Fantasy left fielder and on par with the Cubs' Ian Happ, despite McCormick having a 2024 Fantasy baseball ADP that's 65 spots after Happ.

Top 2024 Fantasy baseball busts

As for players to avoid, the model has pinpointed Giants designated hitter Jorge Soler as one of its biggest 2024 Fantasy baseball busts. San Francisco signed Soler to a three-year, $42 million contract in February, giving the Giants a power bat in the middle of their lineup. He hit .250 with 36 home runs, 75 RBI and 77 runs scored last season, and he is expected to replace Michael Conforto as the team's primary designated hitter.

Fantasy owners are having to draft Soler at the height of his Fantasy value though, as he hit 13 home runs in 2022 and 27 homers in 2021. He has also hit .250 or worse in four straight seasons, and he does not add any Fantasy value when it comes to stealing bases. SportsLine's model recommends designated hitters like Giancarlo Stanton, Charlie Blackmon and Christopher Morel, who are each available later than Soler in average Fantasy drafts.

