After helping lead the Texas Rangers to their first World Series victory this past season, shortstop Corey Seager will miss most of 2024 MLB Spring Training after undergoing surgery on a sports hernia in January. Seager posted a 1.013 OPS during the regular season last year and then had a staggering 1.133 OPS during the Rangers' postseason run. Now he's coming off the board in the third round of 2024 Fantasy baseball drafts, but might there be some cause for concern after the surgery?

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts, including Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodon. The team at SportsLine was all over Rodon as a Fantasy bust from the start after he signed a six-year, $162 million contract in the offseason. Rodon posted a 27-13 record with a 2.67 ERA and 422 strikeouts over 310 2/3 innings in 2021 and 2022, but the model predicted he'd finish well below his ADP of 76.88. The result: Rodon made only 14 starts and went 3-8 with a 6.85 ERA and anybody who followed SportsLine's advice avoided a major headache.

One of the 2024 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe. The 29-year-old had 21 home runs, 68 RBI and 50 runs scored with a .771 OPS over 109 games last season. It was a down season for Lowe, who had 39 home runs, 99 RBI and 97 runs scored over 149 games in 2021 before an injury-plagued 2022 resulted in him playing in just 65 contests.

The model projects a bounce-back year from Lowe as he returns closer to his career averages. The second baseman has a .818 career OPS, and only four qualified second basemen had an OPS greater than that mark last season. Lowe, a left-handed hitter, is projected to hit near the top of a solid Tampa Bay lineup when facing right-handed pitching and he has a career .847 OPS against RHP. Lowe's hard-hit rate was better than 84% of the league with an average exit velocity greater than 83% of the league last season, signaling some bad luck factored into Lowe's statistics.

One of the 2024 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model is jumping on: Dodgers starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The winner of Japan's equivalent to the Cy Young and the Pacific League MVP in each of the last three seasons, Yamamoto has never thrown a pitch in Major League Baseball, but that didn't stop the Dodgers from giving him the most lucrative contract for a starting pitcher in MLB history this offseason.

Yamamoto signed a 12-year, $325 million contract to join the Dodgers after they had already shelled out $700 million on Shohei Ohtani, and Yamamoto should be near the top of the rotation from the outset. The 25-year-old sits comfortably at 95 MPH with his fastball and also throws a devastating splitter at 88-91. He also throws a slider and a curveball that both grade out at well above-average and the model ranks him as a top-15 Fantasy baseball SP in his rookie season.

As for players to avoid, the model has pinpointed Rockies catcher Elias Diaz as one of its biggest 2024 Fantasy baseball busts. The veteran catcher made his first all-star appearance in his ninth MLB season in 2023 after posting a .763 OPS during the first half of the season. However, he struggled down the stretch of his first season as Colorado's full-time catcher, with his OPS dropping to .674 after the break.

Diaz's .324 BABIP last season was 50 points higher than his career average entering the season and his 19.9% flyball rate was his lowest of his last three seasons, meaning he wasn't taking advantage of the thin air at Coors Field. Now he's coming off the board towards the end of 2024 Fantasy baseball drafts but the model ranks him behind several catchers who are going undrafted like Travis d'Arnaud, Austin Wells and Jake Rogers.

