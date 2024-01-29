The Baltimore Orioles have made incremental improvements over the last four seasons, but few people saw a 101-win season on the horizon entering last year. The Orioles had a 31-win improvement from 2021 to 2022 to win 83 games and then won an additional 18 contests last year to make the playoffs. Gunnar Henderson, who was considered one of the top prospects in baseball, won the American League Rookie of the Year and ended up being one of the top Fantasy baseball sleepers. Baltimore had Fantasy baseball breakouts throughout their lineup, such as Adley Rutschman, Anthony Santander and even Aaron Hicks performing well after being released from the Yankees.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts, including Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodon. Rodon posted a 27-13 record with a 2.67 ERA and 422 strikeouts over 310 2/3 innings in 2021 and 2022, but he finished well below expectations in 2023. Rodon made only 14 starts and went 3-8 with a 6.85 ERA.

One of the 2024 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford. The 29-year-old set career-highs in home runs (19), RBI (65), runs scored (94) and OPS (.818) last season. The seven-year veteran has shown growth at the plate in every season with his patience being a huge benefit last year. Crawford led the American League in walks (94), and his patience was rewarded with seeing better pitches to drive, resulting in increased power numbers.

Crawford finished 16th in the AL MVP voting last year. Crawford's numbers last season better reflect the player who was selected No. 16 overall in the 2013 MLB Draft after a slight dip in production in 2022 from the prior season. Crawford is projected to continue and grow his keen eye at the plate, resulting in sustained or increased production offensively.

One of the 2024 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model is jumping on: Rangers outfielder Evan Carter. A 2020 second-round pick, Carter made his MLB debut in September and looked like he should have been in the majors all season long. He posted a .306/.413/.645 slash line across 75 regular season plate appearances and had similar success in the postseason. During Texas' run to its first World Series championship, Carter hit .300 across 72 playoff PAs, with two multi-hit efforts across five World Series contests.

Carter will have little competition for 600 plate appearances in 2024 after the Rangers decided to not bring back outfielders Travis Jankowski and Robbie Grossman. Carter has potential for double-digit homers and upwards of 25 stolen bases as he had at least 11 home runs and 22 stolen bases in both 2022, while in A-plus, and in 2023 when he was in Double-A ball.

As for players to avoid, the model has pinpointed Rockies outfielder Nolan Jones as one of its biggest 2024 Fantasy baseball busts. The 25-year-old had 20 home runs, 62 RBI, 60 runs scored and 20 stolen bases over 106 games with the Rockies in his first full MLB season. He had a slash line of .297/.389/.542 for an OPS of .931 and finished fourth in the National League Rookie of the Year voting.

A look beyond just the numbers, however, shows an element of fortunate luck in Jones' success last year. His xBA (expected batting average) was nearly 50 points lower at .249, finding some good luck for some of those hits. His hard-hit rate was 41.3%, just above the average in baseball last season. While there are parts of his game to like from his rookie campaign, Jones is being selected roughly 100 picks higher in ADP than players he shares a tier with in some projections.

