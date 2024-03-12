Injuries are always a factor in Fantasy baseball strategy, and it is something to monitor heading into 2024 Fantasy baseball drafts. Padres third baseman Manny Machado had offseason surgery to fix an elbow issue and is not going to be on the field for the beginning of spring training. He had surgery to fix an extensor tendon in his right elbow, but he is expected to be ready for Opening Day. Machado hit 30 home runs and drove in 91 runs last season, despite playing through elbow pain.

The 31-year-old slugger is among the top Fantasy baseball picks at third base, despite posting his lowest OPS since 2017.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts, and busts, including Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodon. The team at SportsLine was all over Rodon as a Fantasy bust from the start after he signed a six-year, $162 million contract in the offseason. Rodon posted a 27-13 record with a 2.67 ERA and 422 strikeouts over 310 2/3 innings in 2021 and 2022, but the model predicted he'd finish well below his ADP of 76.88. The result: Rodon made only 14 starts and went 3-8 with a 6.85 ERA and anybody who followed SportsLine's advice avoided a major headache.

Top 2024 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2024 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Astros first baseman Jose Abreu. After nine seasons with the White Sox where he won 2014 AL Rookie of the Year honors and was the 2020 AL MVP, Abreu signed a three-year, $58.5 million contract to join the Astros last season. His first season in Houston was a down year offensively, as his .680 OPS was a career-low by 118 points.

However, he is still a run producer in the middle of a loaded lineup, hitting 18 home runs and driving in 90 over 141 games. He also had the worst batted-ball luck of his career, with a .271 BABIP that was over 50 points below his career average entering the season. The model is predicting the veteran is a little more comfortable in Houston in 2024 after a dominant postseason showing and ranks him ahead of first basemen like Spence Steer and Spencer Torkelson who are being drafted 150 picks earlier at least.

Top 2024 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the 2024 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model is jumping on: Rays third baseman Junior Caminero. Originally signed by the Guardians out of the Dominican Republic in 2019, Caminero was traded to the Rays for Tobias Myers in a move designed to clear space on the 40-man roster. Now that trade is looking like an enormous coup for an organization that has subsisted on its amateur and minor-league scouting abilities for years.

Caminero posted a .976 OPS with 31 home runs and 94 RBI in the minors last season and then debuted as a 19-year-old with the Rays in September, posting eight hits with a home run and seven RBI over eight games. Now he's MLB Pipeline's No. 4 prospect and it's clear that he's an MLB-ready hitter that may break camp with Tampa Bay. The model ranks him similarly to established sluggers like Jake Burger and Eugenio Suarez.

Top 2024 Fantasy baseball busts

As for players to avoid, the model has pinpointed Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz as one of its biggest 2024 Fantasy baseball busts. De La Cruz was on fire in the minor leagues before Cincinnati decided to call him up last year. He had the team's hardest hit ball to that point in his first game in the majors before hitting his first career home run in his second game.

De La Cruz hit .307 with six doubles, two triples and three home runs while stealing nine bases in 21 games in June. Pitchers caught up to him after that, though, as his average dipped to .238 in July, .198 in August and .202 for September/October. SportsLine model thinks De La Cruz is overrated based on his hot start, ranking him behind a slew of shortstops who are available much later in most Fantasy drafts.

