It didn't take long for Freddie Freeman to remind everyone why he's among the most elite first basemen in Fantasy baseball lineups. The seven-time All-Star hit a home run in his first at-bat of MLB Spring Training after hitting 29 home runs and leading the National League with 59 doubles last season. The 34-year-old will be in the middle of one of the most dangerous lineups in baseball this season, which received a significant boost when the Los Angeles Dodgers signed superstar Shohei Ohtani.

Freeman will be among the top players in the 2024 Fantasy baseball rankings, but should the former MVP be the centerpiece of your Fantasy baseball lineups? The Dodgers were second in baseball with 906 runs scored last season and that number could climb with Ohtani joining a lineup that includes Mookie Betts, Will Smith and Max Muncy.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts, and busts, including Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodon. The team at SportsLine was all over Rodon as a Fantasy bust from the start after he signed a six-year, $162 million contract in the offseason. Rodon posted a 27-13 record with a 2.67 ERA and 422 strikeouts over 310 2/3 innings in 2021 and 2022, but the model predicted he'd finish well below his ADP of 76.88. The result: Rodon made only 14 starts and went 3-8 with a 6.85 ERA and anybody who followed SportsLine's advice avoided a major headache.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites.

Any time more MLB news comes out about trades, signings or Fantasy baseball injuries, the team at SportsLine updates its projections.

Top 2024 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2024 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Twins shortstop Carlos Correa. The 29-year-old had 18 home runs, 65 RBI and 60 runs scored with a .711 OPS last year in a significantly down statistical season. Even in a subpar season by his standard, his home runs and RBI ranked top 10 among shortstops. Correa hit at least 20 home runs in seven of his first eight MLB seasons, not including the shortened 2020 season, and had his highest batting average (.291) since 2017 during his first season in Minnesota (2022).

Correa ranked above the 70th percentile in hard-hit rate (45.9%) and average exit velocity (90.4 mph) last season, showing there was some bad luck driving his batting average down to .230, the lowest of his nine-year career. Correa had the fourth-highest hard-hit rate for shortstops with the seventh-best average exit velocity at his position. The model projects some better luck from Correa this season to serve as a viable Fantasy baseball shortstop. He's ranked inside the top 10 at his position by SportsLine's model, but his ADP is outside the top-12 shortstops in 2024 Fantasy baseball drafts.

Top 2024 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the 2024 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model is jumping on: Angels catcher Logan O'Hoppe. He got off to a strong start last season before hitting the injured list with a shoulder issue early in the campaign. O'Hoppe hit .258 with nine home runs over the final month of the season once he returned, showing how good he can be with a full season under his belt.

He ranked seventh in exit velocity among catchers with at least 100 batted balls, while his barrel rate ranked second behind only Sean Murphy. O'Hoppe proved that his shoulder injury did not cause any issues once he returned, and he has a full offseason under his belt heading into the 2024 campaign. He could earn additional playing time at designated hitter following the departure of Shohei Ohtani, adding to his breakout potential.

Top 2024 Fantasy baseball busts

As for players to avoid, the model has pinpointed Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz as one of its biggest 2024 Fantasy baseball busts. De La Cruz was on fire in the minor leagues before Cincinnati decided to call him up last year. He had the team's hardest hit ball to that point in his first game in the majors before hitting his first career home run in his second game.

De La Cruz hit .307 with six doubles, two triples and three home runs while stealing nine bases in 21 games in June. Pitchers caught up to him after that, though, as his average dipped to .238 in July, .198 in August and .202 for September/October. SportsLine model thinks De La Cruz is overrated based on his hot start, ranking him behind a slew of shortstops who are available much later in most Fantasy drafts.

How to find proven 2024 Fantasy baseball rankings

SportsLine's model is also high on a surprising starting pitcher who bounces back in the top 10 of its positional rankings. This player is going outside the top 100 picks but is projected to outperform starters going in the top 35 like Corbin Burnes, Logan Webb and Aaron Nola.

So which 2024 Fantasy baseball busts, breakouts and sleepers should you target or fade in your drafts? Visit SportsLine now to get 2024 Fantasy baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Carlos Rodon's disappointing season, and find out.