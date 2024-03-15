Fantasy baseball owners will need to fill multiple outfielder spots in their 2024 Fantasy baseball lineups, so finding a Fantasy baseball sleeper at that position can make all the difference. Former National League MVP Giancarlo Stanton has been one of the league's top power hitters for years, but he has suffered multiple injuries and has seen a dip in recent production. This makes him a risky asset this season, with his health likely determining whether he turns into one of the Fantasy baseball busts. Injuries can play a major role in Fantasy production, and it is certainly something to factor into your Fantasy baseball strategy.

Young players can provide cheap production in Fantasy baseball leagues as well, especially if they are flying under the radar.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts, and busts, including Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodon. The team at SportsLine was all over Rodon as a Fantasy bust from the start after he signed a six-year, $162 million contract in the offseason. Rodon posted a 27-13 record with a 2.67 ERA and 422 strikeouts over 310 2/3 innings in 2021 and 2022, but the model predicted he'd finish well below his ADP of 76.88. The result: Rodon made only 14 starts and went 3-8 with a 6.85 ERA and anybody who followed SportsLine's advice avoided a major headache.

One of the 2024 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Twins shortstop Carlos Correa. The 29-year-old had 18 home runs, 65 RBI and 60 runs scored with a .711 OPS last year in a significantly down statistical season. Even in a subpar season by his standard, his home runs and RBI ranked top 10 among shortstops. Correa hit at least 20 home runs in seven of his first eight MLB seasons, not including the shortened 2020 season, and had his highest batting average (.291) since 2017 during his first season in Minnesota (2022).

Correa ranked above the 70th percentile in hard-hit rate (45.9%) and average exit velocity (90.4 mph) last season, showing there was some bad luck driving his batting average down to .230, the lowest of his nine-year career. Correa had the fourth-highest hard-hit rate for shortstops with the seventh-best average exit velocity at his position. The model projects some better luck from Correa this season to serve as a viable Fantasy baseball shortstop. He's ranked inside the top 10 at his position by SportsLine's model, but his ADP is outside the top-12 shortstops in 2024 Fantasy baseball drafts.

One of the 2024 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model is jumping on: Angels catcher Logan O'Hoppe. He got off to a strong start last season before hitting the injured list with a shoulder issue early in the campaign. O'Hoppe hit .258 with nine home runs over the final month of the season once he returned, showing how good he can be with a full season under his belt.

He ranked seventh in exit velocity among catchers with at least 100 batted balls, while his barrel rate ranked second behind only Sean Murphy. O'Hoppe proved that his shoulder injury did not cause any issues once he returned, and he has a full offseason under his belt heading into the 2024 campaign. He could earn additional playing time at designated hitter following the departure of Shohei Ohtani, adding to his breakout potential.

As for players to avoid, the model has pinpointed Phillies second baseman Bryson Stott as one of its biggest 2024 Fantasy baseball busts. Stott hit .234 with 10 home runs and 49 RBI across 127 games during a rookie campaign in 2022 that did not stand out compared to other players at his position. However, the 26-year-old started his sophomore season with a bang, setting a franchise record for the longest hitting streak to begin a season (17).

Stott improved in nearly every offensive category, batting .280 with 15 home runs, 62 RBI and 31 stolen bases in 151 games. It will be difficult for him to live up to that success in 2024, especially since his numbers in 2022 were not particularly impressive. SportsLine's model thinks Stott is overrated, as there are a slew of second basemen ranked ahead of him who are available later in average Fantasy drafts.

