Fantasy baseball players who were all-over picks like Matt Olson, Ketel Marte, or Bryan Reynolds last year got excellent bang for their buck. The key to acing 2024 Fantasy baseball drafts will be finding the players who are overlooked in the 2024 Fantasy baseball rankings and jumping on them before it is too late. Kyle Schwarber, Xander Bogaerts, Cody Bellinger and Paul Goldschmidt are examples of players going off the board outside the top 50 picks, according to the latest 2024 Fantasy baseball ADP, who could hit it big this season.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts, and busts, including Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodon. The team at SportsLine was all over Rodon as a Fantasy bust from the start after he signed a six-year, $162 million contract in the offseason. Rodon posted a 27-13 record with a 2.67 ERA and 422 strikeouts over 310 2/3 innings in 2021 and 2022, but the model predicted he'd finish well below his ADP of 76.88. The result: Rodon made only 14 starts and went 3-8 with a 6.85 ERA and anybody who followed SportsLine's advice avoided a major headache.

Top 2024 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2024 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford. Crawford put together a productive campaign in 2023, finishing with a .266/.381/.440 slash line with 19 home runs, 65 RBI, 94 runs scored and two stolen bases over 145 contests. Despite those numbers, Fantasy baseball owners are still sleeping on Crawford entering the 2024 season.

He's slipping in Fantasy baseball drafts in large part due to his defensive troubles in 2023, but his offensive production outweighs his inefficiencies on the diamond. Crawford led the American League in walks (94) and his patience was rewarded with seeing better pitches to drive, resulting in increased power numbers. The model projects Crawford to continue and grow his keen eye at the plate, a big reason why he's ranked as a top-10 Fantasy baseball shortstop despite being drafted well below players the model has ranked in the same tier.

Top 2024 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the 2024 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model is jumping on: Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz. The 25-year-old only played nine games last season as his year was ended by a fractured fibula while sliding into the catcher at home plate on April 10. He was coming off a season in which he recorded 17 home runs, 54 RBI, 45 runs scored and 10 stolen bases over 87 games as a rookie in 2022.

Cruz was one of the top prospects in baseball when elevated to the major league roster for the final two games of the 2021 season. The 6-7, 210-pound shortstop is one of the most physically imposing players on the diamond and has the rare combination of size and quickness you often don't see in the middle infield. He has the hardest-hit ball in the Statcast era at 122.4 miles-per-hour, which occurred during the 2022 season. After fully recovering from his leg injury, the model projects Cruz to showcase his talents as one of the best middle infielders in baseball, projecting him as a top-eight shortstop for 2024 Fantasy baseball drafts.

Top 2024 Fantasy baseball busts

As for players to avoid, the model has pinpointed Orioles starting pitcher Corbin Burnes as one of its biggest 2024 Fantasy baseball busts. Burnes was traded from the Brewers to the Orioles in exchange for DL Hall, Joey Ortiz and the 34th pick in the 2024 MLB Draft earlier this year. The 2021 NL Cy Young winner followed up his breakout season by posting a 2.94 ERA and leading the National League in strikeouts (243) with the Brewers in 2022. However, his numbers took a slight dip in 2023 and there are some reasons to be concerned about the peripheral numbers too.

Burnes finished with a 3.39 ERA and 1.07 WHIP with a 200:66 K:BB across 193.2 innings in 2023. He saw his K/9 rate drop for a second consecutive season (from 12.6 to 10.8 to 9.3) and he also benefitted from some good fortune when it comes to batted balls, with last season's .244 BABIP clocking in at nearly 50 points below his previous career average (.293). Those are big reasons why the model ranks Burnes, who's being drafted in the third round on average, behind fellow starting pitchers like Shane Bieber (10th-round ADP), Nathan Eovaldi (13th) and Yu Darvish (16th).

