Second baseman Jose Altuve has been sensational for the Astros throughout his career, and he's expected to be among the top second basemen selected in 2024 Fantasy baseball drafts. Altuve signed a five-year, $125 million extension with the Astros this offseason after recording 112 hits, 76 runs, and 51 RBI last season. He also contributed to Fantasy baseball lineups by stealing 14 bases in 2023. Should you select Altuve early in your 2024 Fantasy baseball drafts, or should you target a second baseman like Ketel Marte in the later rounds?

A reliable set of 2024 Fantasy baseball rankings can help you figure out exactly where to target those players and more in your upcoming drafts while also helping identify 2024 Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts, and busts.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts, and busts, including Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodon. The team at SportsLine was all over Rodon as a Fantasy bust from the start after he signed a six-year, $162 million contract in the offseason. Rodon posted a 27-13 record with a 2.67 ERA and 422 strikeouts over 310 2/3 innings in 2021 and 2022, but the model predicted he'd finish well below his ADP of 76.88. The result: Rodon made only 14 starts and went 3-8 with a 6.85 ERA and anybody who followed SportsLine's advice avoided a major headache.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites.



Top 2024 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2024 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story. The two-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger winner with the Rockies joined the Red Sox on a six-year, $140 million contract before the 2022 season but he's been plagued by injuries since arriving in Boston. He missed 68 games and finished with a .737 OPS in 2022 and then missed 118 games while posting an abysmal .566 OPS in 2023.

However, Story is reportedly in good health again entering spring training and he even hosted several of his Boston teammates and top Red Sox prospects in Texas for an offseason camp. At his peak, Story was a 30-20 guy and he's still only 31, which is a big reason why the model has Story bouncing back and outperforming shortstops like Anthony Volpe and Abrams that are being drafted at least six rounds earlier on average.

Top 2024 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the 2024 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model is jumping on: Rangers outfielder Evan Carter. Carter was impressive for the Rangers during his rookie campaign. He posted a .306/.413/.645 slash line across 75 regular season plate appearances and had similar success in the postseason. During Texas' run to its first World Series championship, Carter hit .300 across 72 playoff plate appearances, with two multi-hit efforts across five World Series contests.

He'll have plenty of opportunities to return value for Fantasy baseball owners who take a chance on him after the Rangers decided not to bring back outfielders Travis Jankowski and Robbie Grossman. Carter spent time in the three-hole in the stacked Rangers' lineup last season and he's projected as the starting left fielder heading into the 2024 season.

Top 2024 Fantasy baseball busts

As for players to avoid, the model has pinpointed Phillies second baseman Bryson Stott as one of its biggest 2024 Fantasy baseball busts. Stott hit .234 with 10 home runs and 49 RBI across 127 games during a rookie campaign in 2022 that did not stand out compared to other players at his position. However, the 26-year-old started his sophomore season with a bang, setting a franchise record for the longest hitting streak to begin a season (17).

Stott improved in nearly every offensive category, batting .280 with 15 home runs, 62 RBI and 31 stolen bases in 151 games. It will be difficult for him to live up to that success in 2024, especially since his numbers in 2022 were not particularly impressive.

How to find proven 2024 Fantasy baseball rankings

SportsLine's model is also high on a surprising starting pitcher who bounces back in the top 10 of its positional rankings.

