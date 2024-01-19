Despite having never thrown a pitch in Major League Baseball, Japanese sensation Yoshinobu Yamamoto signed the most lucrative contract for a pitcher in MLB history this offseason when the Dodgers inked him to a 12-year, $325 million contract. The Dodgers also splashed out $700 million for Shohei Ohtani, trade for and re-signed Tyler Glasnow and added OF Teoscar Hernandez during the most expensive MLB offseason in league history. So should you be stacking Dodgers into your Fantasy baseball lineups during the 2024 season?

The Dodgers open their season in South Korea against the Padres on March 20 and MLB Opening Day 2024 is officially scheduled for March 28. With a reliable set of 2024 Fantasy baseball rankings, you can prepare for your upcoming drafts by identifying the 2024 Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts that you need to know. Before going on the clock in any 2024 Fantasy baseball drafts, be sure to see the Fantasy baseball rankings 2024 and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts, including Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodon. The team at SportsLine was all over Rodon as a Fantasy bust from the start after he signed a six-year, $162 million contract in the offseason. Rodon posted a 27-13 record with a 2.67 ERA and 422 strikeouts over 310 2/3 innings in 2021 and 2022, but the model predicted he'd finish well below his ADP of 76.88. The result: Rodon made only 14 starts and went 3-8 with a 6.85 ERA and anybody who followed SportsLine's advice avoided a major headache.

Top 2024 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2024 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor. The 26-year-old Canadian was a first-round pick in the 2015 MLB Draft and he's become a stalwart in the middle of the Cleveland lineup. Naylor slashed .308/.354/.489 with 17 home runs, 97 RBI and 10 stolen bases in 2023.

Naylor has cut his strikeout rate and his groundball rate in each of the last two seasons and his batted-ball profile makes him look like a future batting champion after finishing fifth in the AL in average last season. He's also producing runs (eight in the AL in RBI) and the model likes him as a top-10 Fantasy first baseman despite the fact that he's the 33rd player off the board at the position on average.

Top 2024 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the 2024 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model is jumping on: Rays third baseman Junior Caminero. Signed by the Guardians as an international free agent out of the Dominican Republic in 2019, Caminero was traded to the Rays after the 2021 season and has quickly evolved into a top MLB prospect.

Last year, he slashed .324/.384/.591 with 31 home runs and 94 RBI in the Tampa Bay farm system and even earned a late-September call-up. Caminero drove in seven runs during seven games with the Rays last season and then posted a .936 OPS in the Dominican Winter League. Now he projects to break into the Tampa Bay lineup early in 2024 and the model ranks him as its No. 16 Fantasy baseball third baseman for 2024. See more Fantasy baseball breakouts at SportsLine.

Top 2024 Fantasy baseball busts

As for players to avoid, the model has pinpointed Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner as one of its biggest 2024 Fantasy baseball busts. Hoerner is an elite defensive second baseman, winning his first NL Gold Glove last season, and he possesses a solid hit tool and upper-echelon speed, hitting .281 and stealing 43 bases last season.

However, his pop is limited (22 home runs in 1,583 career MLB plate appearances) and he actually saw his strikeout rate (11.0% to 12.1%) and groundball rate (46.2% to 46.9%) increase from 2022 to 2023. Expect the Craig Counsell-led Cubs to be slightly less aggressive on the basepaths than David Ross's squad was. That's a big reason why the model ranks Hoerner outside its top 15 second baseman despite the fact that he's the 10th player coming off the board at the position on average. See more Fantasy baseball busts at SportsLine.

