The Yankees may have missed out on the big prizes in free agency such as Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto signing with the Dodgers, but that doesn't mean they didn't make any huge additions of their own. The Yankees made the biggest offseason trade by acquiring Juan Soto from the Padres. Soto is one of the bright, young stars in the sport and is coming off 35 home runs, 109 RBI and 97 runs scored, and he has additional motivation for this season -- his next contract. The 25-year-old is an unrestricted free agent after this season, so with him playing for a chance at hundreds of millions of dollars, should that affect your 2024 Fantasy baseball strategy?

Should Soto's impending free agency and playing in a hitter's friendly park like Yankee Stadium make him a top target in 2024 Fantasy baseball drafts?

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts, including Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodon. The team at SportsLine was all over Rodon as a Fantasy bust from the start after he signed a six-year, $162 million contract in the offseason. Rodon posted a 27-13 record with a 2.67 ERA and 422 strikeouts over 310 2/3 innings in 2021 and 2022, but the model predicted he'd finish well below his ADP of 76.88. The result: Rodon made only 14 starts and went 3-8 with a 6.85 ERA and anybody who followed SportsLine's advice avoided a major headache.

Top 2024 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2024 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford. The 29-year-old set career-highs in home runs (19), RBI (65), runs scored (94) and OPS (.818) last season. The seven-year veteran has shown growth at the plate in every season with his patience being a huge benefit last year. Crawford led the American League in walks (94), and his patience was rewarded with seeing better pitches to drive, resulting in increased power numbers.

Crawford finished 16th in the AL MVP voting last year. Crawford's numbers last season better reflect the player who was selected No. 16 overall in the 2013 MLB Draft after a slight dip in production in 2022 from the prior season. The model projects Crawford to continue and grow his keen eye at the plate, resulting in sustained or increased production offensively and ranking as a top-10 Fantasy baseball shortstop despite being drafted well below players the model has ranked in the same tier.

Top 2024 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the 2024 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model is jumping on: Rangers outfielder Evan Carter. A 2020 second-round pick, Carter made his MLB debut in September and looked like he should have been in the majors all season long. He posted a .306/.413/.645 slash line across 75 regular season plate appearances and had similar success in the postseason. During Texas' run to its first World Series championship, Carter hit .300 across 72 playoff PAs, with two multi-hit efforts across five World Series contests.

Carter will have little competition for 600 plate appearances in 2024 after the Rangers decided to not bring back outfielders Travis Jankowski and Robbie Grossman. Carter has potential for double-digit homers and upwards of 25 stolen bases as he had at least 11 home runs and 22 stolen bases in both 2022, while in A-plus, and in 2023 when he was in Double-A ball. The 2024 Fantasy baseball rankings have Carter as a top-eight left fielder and ahead of Nolan Jones, despite the former being drafted multiple rounds later on average.

Top 2024 Fantasy baseball busts

As for players to avoid, the model has pinpointed Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes as one of its biggest 2024 Fantasy baseball busts. The 2021 NL Cy Young winner followed up his breakout season by posting a 2.94 ERA and leading the National League in strikeouts (243) in 2022. However, his numbers took a slight dip in 2023, and there are some reasons to be concerned about the peripheral numbers too.

Burnes went 10-8 with a 3.39 ERA last season and saw his K/9 rate drop for a second consecutive season (from 12.6 to 10.8 to 9.3). He also benefitted from some good fortune when it comes to batted balls, with last season's .244 BABIP clocking in at nearly 50 points below his previous career average (.293). Those are big reasons why the model barely ranks Burnes as a top-20 starting pitcher despite the fact that he's the second SP off the board on average in early drafts.

SportsLine's model is also high on a surprising starting pitcher who bounces back in the top 10 of its positional rankings. This player is going outside the top 100 picks but is projected to outperform starters going in the top 35 like Corbin Burnes, Logan Webb and Aaron Nola.

So which 2024 Fantasy baseball busts, breakouts and sleepers should you target or fade in your drafts? Visit SportsLine now to get 2024 Fantasy baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Carlos Rodon's disappointing season, and find out.