Opening Day is still several months away, but it is never too early to start building a 2024 Fantasy baseball strategy. Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams was an underrated player heading into last season, bursting onto the scene as a Fantasy baseball breakout with 18 home runs and 47 steals across 151 games. He is going to be more popular in 2024 Fantasy baseball drafts, especially if he has a solid showing in Spring Training. Should you be targeting Abrams with your Fantasy baseball picks 2024?

Identifying breakouts like Abrams can be a key element in winning your Fantasy baseball leagues, but avoiding 2024 Fantasy baseball busts is just as important. Which players should you avoid when you get ready to draft your Fantasy baseball lineups? Before going on the clock in any 2024 Fantasy baseball drafts, be sure to see the Fantasy baseball rankings 2024 and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts, including Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodon. The team at SportsLine was all over Rodon as a Fantasy bust from the start after he signed a six-year, $162 million contract in the offseason. Rodon posted a 27-13 record with a 2.67 ERA and 422 strikeouts over 310 2/3 innings in 2021 and 2022, but the model predicted he'd finish well below his ADP of 76.88. The result: Rodon made only 14 starts and went 3-8 with a 6.85 ERA and anybody who followed SportsLine's advice avoided a major headache.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2024 Fantasy baseball rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day.

Any time more MLB news comes out about trades, signings or Fantasy baseball injuries, the team at SportsLine updates its projections. Go to SportsLine now to see these proven Fantasy baseball cheat sheets.

Top 2024 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2024 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Padres outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. After finishing top five in NL MVP voting in 2020 and 2021, Tatis missed the entire 2022 season because of violating the league's PED policy. However, he returned to action in 2023 and finished with 25 home runs, 78 RBI and 29 stolen bases in 141 games.

His .770 OPS was 195 points lower than his career average to that point but his .299 BABIP was nearly 50 points below his career average and his hard-hit contact rate, exit velocity and walk rate were all down while his groundball rate was up. The model is expecting Tatis to address his batted-ball profile in 2024 and for his tools to show through, which is why it ranks Tatis as a top-five right fielder despite the fact that he's been the 14th player off the board at the position on average. See more Fantasy baseball sleepers at SportsLine.

Top 2024 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the 2024 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model is jumping on: Rangers outfielder Evan Carter. The 21-year-old enjoyed a mini breakout last year, going from Double-A to the World Series in just two months. He was a second-round pick out of high school and rose to the Double-A level at age 19 due to his power, speed and base running.

Carter hit .306 with five home runs and 12 RBI across 23 games in the regular season before batting .300 with nine runs scored in 17 playoff games. The Rangers started Carter 15 times in the postseason, and he is their projected starting left fielder heading into the 2024 season. Carter has a high ceiling when it comes to home runs and stolen bases, which is why the model has him ranked as a top-10 left fielder. See more Fantasy baseball breakouts at SportsLine.

Top 2024 Fantasy baseball busts

As for players to avoid, the model has pinpointed Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes as one of its biggest 2024 Fantasy baseball busts. The 2021 NL Cy Young winner followed up his breakout season by posting a 2.94 ERA and leading the National League in strikeouts (243) in 2022. However, his numbers took a slight dip in 2023, and there are some reasons to be concerned about the peripheral numbers too.

Burnes went 10-8 with a 3.39 ERA last season and saw his K/9 rate drop for a second consecutive season (from 12.6 to 10.8 to 9.3). He also benefitted from some good fortune when it comes to batted balls, with last season's .244 BABIP clocking in at nearly 50 points below his previous career average (.293). Those are big reasons why the model barely ranks Burnes as a top-20 starting pitcher despite the fact that he's the second SP off the board on average in early drafts. See more Fantasy baseball busts at SportsLine.

How to find proven 2024 Fantasy baseball rankings

SportsLine's model is also high on a surprising starting pitcher who bounces back in the top 10 of its positional rankings. This player is going outside the top 100 picks but is projected to outperform starters going in the top 35 like Corbin Burnes, Logan Webb and Aaron Nola. This pick could be the difference between winning your league or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So which 2024 Fantasy baseball busts, breakouts and sleepers should you target or fade in your drafts? Visit SportsLine now to get 2024 Fantasy baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Carlos Rodon's disappointing season, and find out.