After being traded from Boston to Atlanta, Chris Sale revealed that he had a fully healthy offseason for the first time since 2018. That's music to the ears of both Braves fans and those who gambled on Sale early on in 2024 Fantasy baseball drafts. His production has always been consistent, but his durability has been lacking over the last few years. He's now playing for the best team he's ever been on, and if Sale can maintain the good health he entered Spring Training with, then he could be a steal as a Fantasy baseball 2024 sleeper.

Another member of the Braves rotation who's echoing the "healthiest I've ever been" line is Max Fried. He had 14 wins in both 2021 and 2022 before forearm, hamstring and blister ailments limited him to just 14 starts in 2023. Injuries are always tough to navigate, especially with pitchers, but if you take Sale and Fried at their word, then it would be ill-advised to not at least consider them as part of your 2024 Fantasy baseball strategy.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts, including Rays third baseman Isaac Paredes.

Paredes belted 20 home runs in just 381 plate appearances in 2022 but he was a bit of a one-trick pony and his disastrous batting average (.205) was costly to anybody who rosterd him in Fantasy baseball. However, the model saw through a terribly unlucky .195 BABIP and predicted he'd outperform players going at least six rounds earlier in 2023 like Anthony Rendon and DJ LeMahieu. The result: Paredes slashed .250/.352/.488 with 31 home runs and 98 RBI and even finished top 20 in AL MVP voting.

Top 2024 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the Fantasy baseball sleepers 2024 the model is high on: Padres shortstop Xander Bogaerts. After a decade in Boston, Bogaerts joined San Diego's star-studded lineup and got off to a slow start as he adjusted from going from one of the most hitter-friendly ballparks in Fenway Park to one of the most pitcher-friendly venues in Petco Park. He hit just .253 before the All-Star break after entering the season as a career .292 hitter. For the season, Bogaerts finished with 19 home runs, 58 RBI, and 19 stolen bases, but his batting average (.285) and OPS (120) were his lowest since 2017.

However, Boagerts displayed why he earned a $280 million contract after the Midsummer Classic as his OPS jumped 126 points compared to before. He also projects to have more run-producing opportunities in 2024 as the departure of Juan Soto should allow Bogaerts to move up in the lineup after seeing most of his at-bats in the No. 5 spot a year ago. Bogaerts is a top-five shortstop in the 2024 Fantasy baseball rankings as he's slotted above the likes of Bo Bichette and Elly De La Cruz, despite those two being drafted multiple rounds earlier on average.

Another of the 2024 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model advises targeting: Guardians SP Shane Bieber. The 2020 AL Cy Young winner has been hurt in two of the last three seasons, only exceeding 128 innings pitched in one of those three years. Last season saw his ERA jump nearly a full run to 3.80 as he attempted to pitch through an elbow injury that would eventually land him on the 60-day injured list. But before that ailment, Bieber was elite with a 3.29 ERA through his first 14 starts.

The model is banking on Bieber bouncing back to that pre-injury form, and he has the extra incentive of being on a one-year arbitration salary before becoming a free agent in 2025. Bieber was just one of seven starting pitchers with a sub-3.00 ERA from 2019-22, along with the likes of Clayton Kershaw and Justin Verlander, so that's the type of company Bieber keeps.

