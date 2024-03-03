The St. Louis Cardinals are coming off their first losing season since 2007. Part of those failures can be attributed to first baseman Paul Goldschmidt having one of the worst seasons of his career. The 36-year-old had 25 home runs, 85 RBI and 89 runs scored, resulting in the fewest home runs since 2016 and the fewest runs scored and RBI since 2014 outside of the shortened 2020 season. Goldschmidt, a career .293 hitter, had a slash line of .268/.363/.447, his lowest in those categories since 2019 resulting in his lowest OPS (.810) since his rookie season.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts, including Rays third baseman Isaac Paredes.

Paredes belted 20 home runs in just 381 plate appearances in 2022 but he was a bit of a one-trick pony and his disastrous batting average (.205) was costly to anybody who rosterd him in Fantasy baseball. However, the model saw through a terribly unlucky .195 BABIP and predicted he'd outperform players going at least six rounds earlier in 2023 like Anthony Rendon and DJ LeMahieu. The result: Paredes slashed .250/.352/.488 with 31 home runs and 98 RBI and even finished top 20 in AL MVP voting. Anybody who followed the model's advice and picked up Paredes late in their Fantasy baseball drafts received a huge power boost in their Fantasy baseball lineups.

Top 2024 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the Fantasy baseball sleepers 2024 the model is high on: Padres shortstop Xander Bogaerts. After a decade in Boston, Bogaerts joined San Diego's star-studded lineup and got off to a slow start as he adjusted from going from one of the most hitter-friendly ballparks in Fenway Park to one of the most pitcher-friendly venues in Petco Park. He hit just .253 before the All-Star break after entering the season as a career .292 hitter. For the season, Bogaerts finished with 19 home runs, 58 RBI, and 19 stolen bases, but his batting average (.285) and OPS (120) were his lowest since 2017.

However, Boagerts displayed why he earned a $280 million contract after the Midsummer Classic as his OPS jumped 126 points compared to before. He also projects to have more run-producing opportunities in 2024 as the departure of Juan Soto should allow Bogaerts to move up in the lineup after seeing most of his at-bats in the No. 5 spot a year ago. Bogaerts is a top-five shortstop in the 2024 Fantasy baseball rankings as he's slotted above the likes of Bo Bichette and Elly De La Cruz, despite those two being drafted multiple rounds earlier on average.

Another of the 2024 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model advises targeting: Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil. The six-year player had his most home runs (10) and runs scored (75) since the 2019 season and added a career-high 10 stolen bases last season. McNeil isn't likely to replicate the 2019 power production with 23 home runs, but he does have enough pop to drive the ball and he's one year removed from leading baseball in batting average (.326).

The 31-year-old had an awful June and July last season, but his performances over his final 52 games more replicated the hitter he's known to be. McNeil hit .308 in August and .297 over September and October, hitting seven of his 10 home runs over the final 52 contests. McNeil had a .857 OPS in September/October, his best over any month of the season. The model projects McNeil as a top-eight second baseman entering 2024 Fantasy baseball drafts, making him one of the top Fantasy baseball sleepers to target on draft day. See more sleepers at SportsLine.

