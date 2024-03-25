The Texas Rangers have two likely future Hall of Fame pitchers who are both on track to pitch this season, but neither is expected to take the field for at least the first two months of the season. Max Scherzer (back) is likely out until June with Jacob deGrom out until the late summer after undergoing his second Tommy John surgery in June. Most Fantasy baseball leagues have at least one injured list position, so should you target and stash either of these veteran pitchers in 2024 Fantasy baseball drafts?

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts, including Rays third baseman Isaac Paredes.

Paredes belted 20 home runs in just 381 plate appearances in 2022 but he was a bit of a one-trick pony and his disastrous batting average (.205) was costly to anybody who rosterd him in Fantasy baseball. However, the model saw through a terribly unlucky .195 BABIP and predicted he'd outperform players going at least six rounds earlier in 2023 like Anthony Rendon and DJ LeMahieu. The result: Paredes slashed .250/.352/.488 with 31 home runs and 98 RBI and even finished top 20 in AL MVP voting. Anybody who followed the model's advice and picked up Paredes late in their Fantasy baseball drafts received a huge power boost in their Fantasy baseball lineups.

Top 2024 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the Fantasy baseball sleepers 2024 the model is high on: Giants second baseman Thairo Estrada. The 28-year-old Venezuelan has hit .266 with 28 home runs and 44 stolen bases over the last two seasons and his positional versatility could be a huge asset. He's logged games as a second baseman, shortstop, and in the outfield over the last two seasons.

However, Estrada's 2024 Fantasy baseball ADP is around pick 200. Estrada's 25.5% line-drive rate and 22.3% flyball rate were both career highs last season and he should hit near the top of an improved Giants lineup after the offseason additions of Jung-Hoo Lee, Matt Chapman and Jorge Soler. Those are big reasons why the model ranks him ahead of second basemen like Ha-Seong Kim and Nico Hoerner, both of whom are being drafted at least nine rounds earlier on average.

Another of the 2024 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model advises targeting: Diamondbacks starting pitcher Merrill Kelly. The 35-year-old has become a late-bloomer on his journey toward becoming a reliable MLB pitcher. Kelly had a 3.29 ERA, the lowest of his four MLB seasons with at least 25 starts, with a 1.19 WHIP last year. He also struck out 187 batters with a 9.5 K/9 ratio, which are both the highest of his five-year MLB career.

Kelly was drafted in 2010 but spent the next few years in the minor leagues before signing with the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) for the 2015 season. Kelly made his MLB debut on April 1, 2019, at age 30. After an inconsistent first three seasons, Kelly had a 3.37 ERA over 33 starts in 2022 to garner more trust in Arizona. Kelly was at his best in the postseason last year, pitching to a 2.25 postseason ERA including allowing one run with nine strikeouts and no walks over seven innings in the World Series against the Rangers. Although Kelly is nearing an age that typically sees decline, he continues to improve as a pitcher and the model expects his upward trajectory to continue this season and has him as a 2024 Fantasy baseball sleeper considering his ADP. See more sleepers at SportsLine.

