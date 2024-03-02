Jackson Holliday is the top-ranked prospect in baseball and one of the favorites to win the American League Rookie of the Year, yet, there's no guarantee he makes the Opening Day roster for the Orioles. The Baltimore middle infielder and son of 15-year outfielder Matt Holliday was the No. 1 pick in the 2022 MLB Draft and signed an $8.19 million bonus, the highest for a high-school player in MLB history. Holliday hit .323 with a .941 OPS over four different levels of minor league baseball last year, ending his first professional season in Triple-A.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts, including Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr.

The No. 1 prospect in baseball entering 2022, Witt displayed some potential as a rookie but also had glaring holes in his game. He hit just .254, had the seventh-worst walk percentage in all of MLB (4.8%) and committed the third-most errors, which limited his playing time. However, the model saw all of these issues as correctable, and Witt didn't disappoint as a sophomore in 2023. He displayed more patience at the plate and became the first player in MLB history to record 30 home runs, 10 triples and 45 stolen bases in a season, also leading the AL with 11 triples.

Witt outperformed more proven shortstops like Carlos Correa and Javier Baez, and anyone who took a chance on Witt in the mid-rounds of their drafts got a multi-category contributor for Fantasy baseball lineups.

One of the Fantasy baseball breakouts 2024 the model is high on: Rangers second baseman Justin Foscue. The 24-year-old has yet to make his major-league debut, but it's expected to come this season for the 14th overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft. Foscue is a strong stash candidate for 2024 Fantasy baseball lineups after having 18 home runs, 84 RBI and 94 runs scored with an .862 OPS in Triple-A last season.

Whenever Foscue makes his debut, he'll be inserted into one of the best offenses in baseball. The defending World Series champions led the American League and was third in baseball with 881 runs scored, averaging 5.4 runs per contest. Foscue has back-to-back seasons with at least 80 RBI in the minors and stole 14 bases last season after having no more than three steals over his first two minor-league campaigns. Foscue is someone the model recommends to target very late in drafts, especially if your league has an 'NA' position and the patience will be rewarded once he's elevated to Arlington in a hitter's friendly ballpark in an offensive potent lineup.

Another of the 2024 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model advises targeting: Giants starting pitcher Keaton Winn. The fifth-round pick in the 2018 MLB Draft made his major league debut last season. He appeared in nine games, including five starts, pitching to a 4.68 ERA with 35 strikeouts compared to eight walks over 42 1/3 innings.

Winn, a 6-foot-4 right-handed pitcher, has a fastball that reaches 98 mph along with a change-up and slider. He's expected to start the year toward the back of the Giants rotation and after allowing three runs or fewer in four of his five starts last season, he should receive ample opportunities to stay in the rotation. The 26-year-old had a 32.2% chase rate and 30.7% whiff rate, which are well above the league average although done so over a limited sample size.

