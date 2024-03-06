Before official MLB Opening Day 2024 on March 28, the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres will begin the 2024 MLB season with a two-game series in Seoul, South Korea, on March 20 and 21. Fernando Tatis Jr. came back from a season-long suspension to hit 25 home runs, drive in 78 and steal 29 bases. However, his OPS was down 195 points against his career average (.965 to .770) and he struggled down the stretch, posting a .674 OPS in August and a .710 OPS in September.

Tatis has a current 2024 Fantasy baseball ADP of 34.00, but will you get more production for that fourth-round price tag? A reliable set of 2024 Fantasy baseball rankings can help you get the most out of your Fantasy baseball lineups and help you identify potential 2024 Fantasy baseball breakouts. Before finalizing your 2024 Fantasy baseball draft prep, be sure to see the 2024 Fantasy baseball rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts, including Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr.

The No. 1 prospect in baseball entering 2022, Witt displayed some potential as a rookie but also had glaring holes in his game. He hit just .254, had the seventh-worst walk percentage in all of MLB (4.8%) and committed the third-most errors, which limited his playing time. However, the model saw all of these issues as correctable, and Witt didn't disappoint as a sophomore in 2023. He displayed more patience at the plate and became the first player in MLB history to record 30 home runs, 10 triples and 45 stolen bases in a season, also leading the AL with 11 triples.

The model predicted that he'd outperform more proven shortstops like Carlos Correa and Javier Baez, and anyone who took a chance on Witt in the mid-rounds of their drafts got a multi-category contributor for Fantasy baseball lineups.

The SportsLine model is engineered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2024 Fantasy baseball rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day.

Any time more MLB news comes out about free agency signings or Fantasy baseball injuries, the team at SportsLine updates its projections. Go to SportsLine now to see these proven Fantasy baseball cheat sheets.

Top 2024 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the Fantasy baseball breakouts 2024 the model is high on: Tigers center fielder Parker Meadows. He got promoted to the majors last year, hitting three home runs and swiping eight bases across 37 games. Meadows had an 11.7% walk rate and ranked in the 90th percentile in sprint speed, showcasing the talent needed to turn into a Fantasy baseball asset.

He had 20 home runs and 17 steals in the minors in 2022 before hitting 19 homers and swiping 19 bags in 113 games last season prior to his promotion. Meadows rarely chases bad pitches and has a low strikeout rate, which is why Detroit plans to use him in the leadoff spot. SportsLine's model has him ranked ahead of center fielders like Lars Nootbaar, Jarren Duran and James Outman, who are all being selected before Meadows in average Fantasy drafts.

Another of the 2024 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model advises targeting: Tigers outfielder Kerry Carpenter. After posting a .795 OPS over a 31-game stint in the majors in 2022, Carpenter slashed .278/.340/.471 with 20 home runs and 64 RBI over 118 games last season.

The former 19th-round pick out of Virginia Tech is now well-established in the Detroit lineup and he should be a fixture in the middle in 2024. Carpenter was in the top 35% of all hitters in average exit velocity (90.1%), hard-hit contact rate (44.0%) and sweet spot rate (37.2%). With those impressive peripherals backing its optimism, the model ranks Carpenter ahead of Jordan Walker and Seiya Suzuki, who are being drafted at least 90 picks earlier on average. See more breakouts at SportsLine.

How to find proven 2024 Fantasy baseball rankings

SportsLine's model is also high on a surprising third baseman who was solid over limited playing time last season, but with a full slate of plate appearances this year, is projected to finish in the top 10 of positional rankings. This player is going outside the top 100 picks but is projected to outperform more established third basemen like Max Muncy and Josh Jung. This pick could be the difference in winning your league or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So which 2024 Fantasy breakouts should you target in your upcoming drafts? Visit SportsLine now to get 2024 Fantasy baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Bobby Witt Jr.'s big season, and find out.