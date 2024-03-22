Making the wrong selection toward the top of your 2024 Fantasy baseball draft can sink your season. Last season, Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara was one of the first pitchers selected by Fantasy baseball players coming off a Cy Young campaign. The right-handed pitcher ended up being a huge bust based on his ADP, posting a 4.14 ERA, his highest since becoming a starting pitcher in the majors in 2018. Can you trust Alcantara to have a bounce-back season when making your 2024 Fantasy baseball picks?

A strong set of 2024 Fantasy baseball rankings will help you make these decisions when preparing for your 2024 Fantasy baseball drafts. You want reliability in the early rounds of your Fantasy baseball drafts, that isn't the time to take risks when forming a 2024 Fantasy baseball strategy.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts, and busts, including Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodon. The team at SportsLine was all over Rodon as a Fantasy bust from the start after he signed a six-year, $162 million contract in the offseason. Rodon posted a 27-13 record with a 2.67 ERA and 422 strikeouts over 310 2/3 innings in 2021 and 2022, but the model predicted he'd finish well below his ADP of 76.88. The result: Rodon made only 14 starts and went 3-8 with a 6.85 ERA and anybody who followed SportsLine's advice avoided a major headache.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites.

Any time more MLB news comes out about trades, signings or Fantasy baseball injuries, projections are updated.

Top 2024 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2024 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Astros first baseman Jose Abreu. The 10-year veteran had a down year by his standards with 18 home runs and a slash line of .237/.296/.383. He set career lows in all three slash-line categories and his 18 home runs were the second-lowest of his career. But Abreu, a three-time All-Star, is two seasons removed from hitting 31 home runs with 117 RBI in 2021 after leading the AL in RBI in 2020 (60 RBI in the shortened season) and 2019 (123).

Abreu still had 90 RBI last season in his first season in Houston. He's had at least 75 RBI in each of his 10 seasons and hit .275 with runners in scoring position last year, nearly 40 points higher than his season average. Abreu is a career .307 hitter with runners in scoring position as he continues to perform in pressure situations. The 37-year-old is expected to hit in the middle of another talented Houston lineup and should get plenty of opportunities to produce with men on base. The model has Abreu as a top-12 first baseman despite being selected outside the top 20 at his position in 2024 Fantasy baseball drafts.

Top 2024 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the 2024 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model is jumping on: Red Sox starting pitcher Brayan Bello. The right-hander finished with a 12-11 record and a 4.24 ERA, but he held a 3.68 ERA prior to his final two outings of the season. He is due for a breakout campaign in 2024, as he has proven he can put together solid starts in one of the toughest divisions in the MLB.

The 24-year-old worked on his conditioning and added a slider in the offseason, showcasing his new pitch during a live batting practice session in mid-February. His improved conditioning will also be a factor down the stretch of the 2024 season, which should help him avoid hitting the same wall that he hit last year. SportsLine's model has him ranked ahead of several pitchers who are being drafted ahead of him in average Fantasy drafts, including Dodgers starter Walker Buehler.

Top 2024 Fantasy baseball busts

As for players to avoid, the model has pinpointed the model has pinpointed Braves third baseman Austin Riley as one of its biggest 2024 Fantasy baseball busts. Riley had a strong 2023 season with 37 home runs, 97 RBI and 117 runs scored. He led all third basemen in home runs, runs scored and OPS (.861). But that came in a near-historic season as the Braves scored the 13th most runs in a season since 1960, including the seventh most since 2000, leading baseball with 947 runs scored. Outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. had a huge season in winning the National League MVP and Matt Olson led baseball with 54 home runs.

Riley's numbers benefited from their production as well, and it's hard to project the Braves to have one of the best offensive seasons over the last 60 years yet again this year. There's little reason to think the 26-year-old will have a poor season, but he's being selected as the first or second third baseman off the majority of 2024 Fantasy baseball draft boards, whereas the model has Riley ranked outside the top five at his position.

