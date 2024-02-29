Finding value in the 2024 Fantasy baseball rankings sometimes means accepting risk. Shohei Ohtani is a two-way superstar for the Los Angeles Dodgers but he underwent elbow surgery in September. He'll be ready to serve as the designated hitter for the Dodgers on Opening Day. However, Ohtani will not be ready to pitch again until 2025, limiting his production for Fantasy baseball lineups.

Targeting a player coming off injury in Fantasy baseball drafts can go sideways for various reasons, but the risk is also factored into the latest 2024 Fantasy baseball ADP. Which risky picks should be comfortable with, and who are the top 2024 Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts, and busts you need to know about? Before going on the clock in any 2024 Fantasy baseball drafts, be sure to see the Fantasy baseball rankings 2024 and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts, and busts, including Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodon. The team at SportsLine was all over Rodon as a Fantasy bust from the start after he signed a six-year, $162 million contract in the offseason. Rodon posted a 27-13 record with a 2.67 ERA and 422 strikeouts over 310 2/3 innings in 2021 and 2022, but the model predicted he'd finish well below his ADP of 76.88. The result: Rodon made only 14 starts and went 3-8 with a 6.85 ERA and anybody who followed SportsLine's advice avoided a major headache.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2024 Fantasy baseball rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day.

Any time more MLB news comes out about trades, signings or Fantasy baseball injuries, the team at SportsLine updates its projections. Go to SportsLine now to see these proven Fantasy baseball cheat sheets.

Top 2024 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2024 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Padres outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. Tatis Jr. exploded on the scene in 2021, finishing with 135 hits, 99 runs, 97 RBI, and 42 home runs. However, he was forced to miss the entire 2022 season after violating the league's PED policy. Tatis Jr. appeared in 141 games in 2023 and was extremely effective as a hitter. He racked up 148 hits, 91 runs, 78 RBI, and 25 homers last season.

He was also the National League's Platinum Glove winner in right field in 2023. He was aggressive on the base paths as well, stealing 29 bases in 2023. SportsLine's model expects Tatis Jr. to have another strong statistical season in 2024, ranking him above fellow outfielders like Kyle Tucker and Adolis Garcia, both of whom are being drafted ahead of him. See more Fantasy baseball sleepers at SportsLine.

Top 2024 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the 2024 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model is jumping on: Rangers outfielder Evan Carter. Carter was impressive for the Rangers during his rookie campaign. He posted a .306/.413/.645 slash line across 75 regular season plate appearances and had similar success in the postseason. During Texas' run to its first World Series championship, Carter hit .300 across 72 playoff plate appearances, with two multi-hit efforts across five World Series contests.

He'll have plenty of opportunities to return value for Fantasy baseball owners who take a chance on him after the Rangers decided to not bring back outfielders Travis Jankowski and Robbie Grossman. Carter spent time in the three-hole in the stacked Rangers' lineup last season and he's projected as the starting left fielder heading into the 2024 season. SportsLine's 2024 Fantasy baseball rankings have Carter ranked ahead of fellow left fielders like Nolan Jones and Steven Kwan, both of whom are being drafted ahead of him. See more Fantasy baseball breakouts at SportsLine.

Top 2024 Fantasy baseball busts

As for players to avoid, the model has pinpointed Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner as one of its biggest 2024 Fantasy baseball busts. The 26-year-old is coming off an impressive season, batting .283 with 43 stolen bases and a National League Gold Glove. He scored 98 runs and racked up 175 hits, delivering in multiple statistical categories.

However, he has only played in at least 135 games twice during his career, and he struggles to generate a ton of power at the plate. Hoerner struck out a career-high 83 times last season while hitting just nine homers. He is the sixth second baseman off the board in average Fantasy leagues, but SportsLine's model has him ranked behind 16 players at his position. See more Fantasy baseball busts at SportsLine.

How to find proven 2024 Fantasy baseball rankings

SportsLine's model is also high on a surprising starting pitcher who bounces back in the top 10 of its positional rankings. This player is going outside the top 100 picks but is projected to outperform starters going in the top 35 like Corbin Burnes, Logan Webb and Aaron Nola. This pick could be the difference between winning your league or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So which 2024 Fantasy baseball busts, breakouts and sleepers should you target or fade in your drafts? Visit SportsLine now to get 2024 Fantasy baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Carlos Rodon's disappointing season, and find out.