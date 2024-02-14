Red Sox left fielder Masataka Yoshida was one of the top Fantasy baseball breakouts last season, hitting 33 doubles, 15 home runs and 72 RBI as a rookie. He also added value to Fantasy baseball lineups by stealing eight bases, making him a popular Fantasy baseball pick heading into the 2024 season. The 29-year-old was a late-round pick last year, but his status has changed heading into 2024 Fantasy baseball drafts. How early should you consider drafting Yoshida in your 2024 Fantasy baseball leagues?

Some players have trouble matching their breakout production, which can turn them into a Fantasy baseball bust instead of a Fantasy baseball sleeper.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts, including Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodon. The team at SportsLine was all over Rodon as a Fantasy bust from the start after he signed a six-year, $162 million contract in the offseason. Rodon posted a 27-13 record with a 2.67 ERA and 422 strikeouts over 310 2/3 innings in 2021 and 2022, but the model predicted he'd finish well below his ADP of 76.88. The result: Rodon made only 14 starts and went 3-8 with a 6.85 ERA and anybody who followed SportsLine's advice avoided a major headache.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites.



Top 2024 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2024 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Marlins third baseman Jake Burger. The 27-year-old only had 225 plate appearances in the majors before last season, but he put up huge numbers in his first full season. He finished with 25 home runs in 323 plate appearances for the White Sox before slugging nine more after he was traded to the Marlins.

His batting average jumped from .214 with Chicago to .303 with Miami while drastically reducing his strikeout rate. Burger has undeniable power, finishing sixth in maximum exit velocity among qualified batters last season. His ability to drive in runs at a high rate in the middle of Miami's lineup is one reason why he is one of the model's top Fantasy baseball sleepers for 2024.

Top 2024 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the 2024 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model is jumping on: Twins third baseman Royce Lewis. He was limited to just 58 games last season due to injuries, but he showcased elite potential in those outings. Lewis had a higher on-base percentage plus slugging percentage with runners in scoring position than any other player in the American League.

He homered in his first game of the season and then became the third player in major league history to begin his postseason career with back-to-back home runs. The 24-year-old finished with 15 home runs, 52 RBI and a .309 batting average in the injury-shortened season.

Top 2024 Fantasy baseball busts

As for players to avoid, the model has pinpointed Diamondbacks 3B/DH Eugenio Suarez as one of its biggest 2024 Fantasy baseball busts. Now in the final season of a seven-year, $66 million contract he signed when he was with the Reds, Suarez was acquired from the Mariners via trade in November and the Diamondbacks are hoping that he'll fill a power need in a lineup built primarily around speed and defense.

Suarez has hit at least 20 home runs in each of his last seven full seasons and he's had four 30-homer seasons along the way. However, he's also led his respective league in strikeouts in three of the last five seasons and his .391 slugging percentage in 2023 was his lowest since his rookie season in Detroit in 2014. Suarez should benefit from a more homer-friendly ballpark in 2024 but the model is still skeptical, ranking him behind Colt Keith and DJ LeMahieu, who are going at least three rounds earlier on average. See more Fantasy baseball busts at SportsLine.

How to find proven 2024 Fantasy baseball rankings



