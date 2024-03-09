Shohei Ohtani wasn't the only big bat to switch teams this offseason as Jorge Soler and Rhys Hoskins also did the same. However, there is sometimes a learning curve when going to a new team, as Trea Turner and Jose Abreu could attest. They found new homes last season and were trending towards being Fantasy baseball busts before strong second halves of the year. Still, their overall numbers were down which gives them potential to bounce back this year as potential 2024 Fantasy baseball sleepers, and an adjustment period is something to keep in mind in regards to old faces in new places when making Fantasy baseball 2024 picks.

Perhaps you'd be better served in proceeding with caution with players like Soler and Hoskins when it comes to taking them early in 2024 Fantasy baseball drafts. Hoskins is not only going to a new team but he's coming off missing the entire 2023 season due to injury. Those are a couple of yellow if not red flags, and there are lots of other players with similar concerns. Before finalizing your 2024 Fantasy baseball draft prep, be sure to see the 2024 Fantasy baseball rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Top 2024 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the Fantasy baseball sleepers 2024 the model is high on: Twins shortstop Carlos Correa. After a tumultuous 2023 offseason in which both the Giants and Mets backed away from agreed-to $300 million-plus deals, Correa returned to the Twins but had the worst season of his career. He hit a career-low .230 with a slugging percentage under .400. Correa did hit 18 home runs, but he also led the American League with 30 GIDPs.

However, he played much of last year with plantar fasciitis in his heel, and as the injury healed, his numbers had a noticeable uptick. Correa hit .296 in September before a blistering .409 through six postseason games. He's still just 29 years old, so he's in his prime, and Correa averaged 24 homers on a .285 average during the 2021-22 seasons. There's value in grabbing Correa in the mid-to-late rounds of 2024 Fantasy baseball drafts, as the model slots him ahead of Elly De La Cruz, despite the Reds' sensation being drafted over 100 spots earlier on average.

Another of the 2024 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model advises targeting: Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado. The eight-time All-Star had his lowest home runs (26) and RBI (93) in a full season in a decade last year. But he also played some of the year with a nagging back injury, and his advanced metrics indicate he's still making solid contact. His exit velocity was actually a bit higher in 2023 than 2022 -- when he finished third in MVP voting -- while both his barrel percentage and hard-hit percentage were in line with his career numbers.

Arenado made slight changes to both his conditioning and his swing this offseason, also saying in Spring Training that he had "something to prove" after a down year. He's already proved to be resilient as after a career-worst year during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, Arenado rebounded with 34 homers and 105 RBI the following season. The model has Arenado on par with Alex Bregman in its third basemen rankings, but Bregman is being drafted 30 spots earlier on average, making Arenado a potential Fantasy baseball 2024 sleeper pick. See more sleepers at SportsLine.

