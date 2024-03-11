After averaging 23 home runs and 32 stolen bases from 2021-22, Cedric Mullins had a step back in production last year, as he also battled injury. Add in that he's surrounded by talented youngsters like Adley Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson and Jackson Holliday, and the 29-year-old Mullins may fly under the radar approaching 2024 Fantasy baseball drafts. But he's just a few years removed from a 30/30 season and provides Gold Glove-caliber defense at a premium position, so he'll see lots of playing time. All of these factors contribute to Mullins potentially being a 2024 Fantasy baseball sleeper for an Orioles team expected to contend.

Mullins, Ronald Acuna Jr. and Trea Turner are the only MLB players with at least 60 home runs and 80 stolen bases over the last three seasons. While the other two are at or near the top of Fantasy baseball rankings 2024 for their respective positions, where does Mullins fall with Opening Day just weeks away? Before finalizing your 2024 Fantasy baseball draft prep, be sure to see the 2024 Fantasy baseball rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts, including Rays third baseman Isaac Paredes.

Paredes belted 20 home runs in just 381 plate appearances in 2022 but he was a bit of a one-trick pony and his disastrous batting average (.205) was costly to anybody who rosterd him in Fantasy baseball. However, the model saw through a terribly unlucky .195 BABIP and predicted he'd outperform players going at least six rounds earlier in 2023 like Anthony Rendon and DJ LeMahieu. The result: Paredes slashed .250/.352/.488 with 31 home runs and 98 RBI and even finished top 20 in AL MVP voting. Anybody who followed the model's advice and picked up Paredes late in their Fantasy baseball drafts received a huge power boost in their Fantasy baseball lineups.

The SportsLine model is engineered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2024 Fantasy baseball rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day.

Any time more MLB news comes out about the updated 2024 MLB schedule, free agency signings or Fantasy baseball injuries, the team at SportsLine updates its projections. Go to SportsLine now to see these proven Fantasy baseball cheat sheets.

Top 2024 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the Fantasy baseball sleepers 2024 the model is high on: Twins shortstop Carlos Correa. After a tumultuous 2023 offseason in which both the Giants and Mets backed away from agreed-to $300 million-plus deals, Correa returned to the Twins but had the worst season of his career. He hit a career-low .230 with a slugging percentage under .400. Correa did hit 18 home runs, but he also led the American League with 30 GIDPs.

However, he played much of last year with plantar fasciitis in his heel, and as the injury healed, his numbers had a noticeable uptick. Correa hit .296 in September before a blistering .409 through six postseason games. He's still just 29 years old, so he's in his prime, and Correa averaged 24 homers on a .285 average during the 2021-22 seasons. There's value in grabbing Correa in the mid-to-late rounds of 2024 Fantasy baseball drafts, as the model slots him ahead of Elly De La Cruz, despite the Reds' sensation being drafted over 100 spots earlier on average.

Another of the 2024 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model advises targeting: Rockies right fielder Kris Bryant. It's been a lost couple of years since the 2016 NL MVP signed with Colorado, as he's played in just 122 games since 2022. Last year saw his OPS drop to .680, but the year prior he hit over .300 in 42 games and had an OPS (.851) that was in line with his career average. Entering 2024, the Rockies are penciling in Bryant as their starting first baseman as playing a less-demanding position than in the outfield should save his body and allow him to stay on the field more.

Being on the field, and in the lineup, would allow Bryant to take advantage of playing at the most hitter-friendly ballpark in baseball in Coors Field. Outside of last season and the pandemic-affected 2020 season, Bryant has never had an OPS below .834, and he got off to a hot start last year, hitting .297 in the first quarter of the year before injuries took over. He's a bounce-back candidate who should have eligibility at multiple positions, so Bryant shouldn't be forgotten about in the later rounds of 2024 Fantasy baseball drafts. See more sleepers at SportsLine.

How to find proven 2024 Fantasy baseball rankings

SportsLine's model is also high on a surprising starting pitcher who bounces back in the top 10 of its positional rankings. This player is going outside the top 100 picks but is projected to outperform starters going in the top 35 like Corbin Burnes, Logan Webb and Aaron Nola. This pick could be the difference in winning your league or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So which 2024 Fantasy sleepers should you target in your upcoming drafts? Visit SportsLine now to get 2024 Fantasy baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Isaac Paredes' big season, and find out.