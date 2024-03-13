Roster changes can be one of the key things to consider before heading into 2024 Fantasy baseball drafts, as they often lead to Fantasy baseball breakouts, sleepers and busts. Two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani signed a 10-year, $700 million deal with the Dodgers in the offseason. However, Ohtani underwent elbow surgery last September that will prevent him from pitching in 2024, which could give pause to owners ahead of 2024 Fantasy baseball drafts.

Ohtani will serve as the designated hitter for the Dodgers this season with hopes of returning to pitching in 2025. Last season with the Angels, Ohtani racked up 151 hits, 102 runs, and 95 RBI while sporting a .304 batting average. How will Ohtani's absence from the mound affect his Fantasy baseball ADP, and which Fantasy baseball sleepers should you target on the Angels? Before finalizing your 2024 Fantasy baseball draft prep, be sure to see the 2024 Fantasy baseball rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts, including Rays third baseman Isaac Paredes.

Paredes belted 20 home runs in just 381 plate appearances in 2022 but he was a bit of a one-trick pony and his disastrous batting average (.205) was costly to anybody who rosterd him in Fantasy baseball. However, the model saw through a terribly unlucky .195 BABIP and predicted he'd outperform players going at least six rounds earlier in 2023 like Anthony Rendon and DJ LeMahieu. The result: Paredes slashed .250/.352/.488 with 31 home runs and 98 RBI and even finished top 20 in AL MVP voting. Anybody who followed the model's advice and picked up Paredes late in their Fantasy baseball drafts received a huge power boost in their Fantasy baseball lineups.

The SportsLine model is engineered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2024 Fantasy baseball rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day.

Any time more MLB news comes out about the updated 2024 MLB schedule, free agency signings or Fantasy baseball injuries, the team at SportsLine updates its projections. Go to SportsLine now to see these proven Fantasy baseball cheat sheets.

Top 2024 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the Fantasy baseball sleepers 2024 the model is high on: Brewers shortstop Willy Adames. A former top-25 prospect, Adames spent four seasons in Tampa Bay before a trade to Milwaukee helped turn him into a serious run producer in the middle of a solid Brewers lineup. However, after posting a career-high 31 home runs and 98 RBI in 2022, Adames only hit .217 in 2023 with 24 home runs and 80 RBI.

Expect better batted-ball luck in 2024 after a .259 BABIP in 2023 that was 66 points below his career average. Meanwhile, the 28-year-old's power profile is still significant and those are big reasons why the model ranks him ahead of Elly De La Cruz and C.J. Abrams, who are being drafted at least 100 picks earlier on average.

Another of the 2024 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model advises targeting: Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford. Crawford has been extremely durable for the Mariners in recent years, playing at least 145 games in each of the last three seasons. Crawford is coming off his best season of his career in terms of power after recording 19 home runs in 2023.

He was extremely efficient at the plate overall, racking up 142 hits, which included 54 extra base hits. He also finished the 2023 season with 94 runs scored and 65 RBI. Despite those impressive numbers, Crawford is still being drafted outside the top 125 Fantasy baseball picks. SportsLine's model expects Crawford will outperform fellow shortstops like Bo Bichette, Oneil Cruz and Matt McLain, all of whom are being drafted at least seven rounds earlier on average. See more sleepers at SportsLine.

How to find proven 2024 Fantasy baseball rankings

SportsLine's model is also high on a surprising starting pitcher who bounces back in the top 10 of its positional rankings. This player is going outside the top 100 picks but is projected to outperform starters going in the top 35 like Corbin Burnes, Logan Webb and Aaron Nola. This pick could be the difference in winning your league or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So which 2024 Fantasy sleepers should you target in your upcoming drafts? Visit SportsLine now to get 2024 Fantasy baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Isaac Paredes' big season, and find out.