MLB spring training MLB is rolling as Opening Day in Tokyo is now just eight days away. That means 2025 Fantasy baseball draft season is just about here and Fantasy baseball ADP is beginning to take shape. The top-five consensus picks are Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani, Bobby Witt, Juan Soto and Jose Ramirez, while Elly De La Cruz has rocketed up to No. 6. Paul Skenes and Tarik Skubal are the top-two starting pitchers going off the board in most drafts. Both are the favorites in their respective league to win the Cy Young, with Skubal listed at +350 in the AL and Skenes at +200 in the NL.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts, and busts, including Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman. The team at SportsLine was all over Rutschman as a Fantasy bust from the start as he was being drafted in the first five rounds on average.

After finishing as runner-up in AL Rookie of the Year voting despite playing only 113 games in 2022 and becoming an All-Star and Silver Slugger in 2023, Rutschman saw across-the-board declines in his numbers and finished as the No. 6 catcher despite being selected two rounds earlier on average than any other catcher. There were far better values available at that stage of the draft, and the model helped Fantasy baseball players avoid a painstaking selection early in the draft.

Top 2025 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2025 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Diamondbacks first baseman Josh Naylor, who is batting .462 this spring (as of 3/10). A former first-round pick of the Marlins who debuted with the Padres in 2019, Naylor finally broke through with the Guardians over the last few seasons. His time in Cleveland culminated with a 31-homer, 108-RBI season last year, and he made his first MLB All-Star appearance.

Now, he joins the Arizona Diamondbacks after an offseason trade and he'll play a prominent role in the middle of a lineup loaded with athleticism. Chase Field has ranked as the sixth-most hitter-friendly ballpark in MLB over the last three seasons, and the model is projecting that Naylor's high contact rate (80th percentile) and above-average exit velocity (64th percentile) play well in the desert. The model ranks him third among first baseman and ahead of players being picked earlier such as Matt Olson and Pete Alonso.

Top 2025 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the 2025 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model is jumping on: Nationals outfielder Dylan Crews, who is batting .391 this spring (as of 3/10). A consensus top-10 MLB prospect last season, Crews made his Major League debut in 2024 and flashed incredible tools in a 31-game trial in Washington. Now, he's rated as the No. 1 prospect by MLB Pipeline and he'll have a chance to earn an everyday role for the Nationals in 2025.

Crews slashed a mediocre .219/.288/.353 in the majors last year, but he did have nine extra-base hits and stole 12 bases. He eventually projects to have average to above-average plate patience and a high-level hit tool that should pair dangerously with his power and speed. That's a big reason why the model ranks him ahead of more established outfielders like Lars Nootbar and Kris Bryant.

Top 2025 Fantasy baseball busts

As for players to avoid, the model has pinpointed Dodgers starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who has given up five earned runs in eight innings pitched this spring (as of 3/10), as one of its biggest 2025 Fantasy baseball busts. After posting from Japan and signing a 12-year, $325 million contract to join the Dodgers last year, Yamamoto went 7-2 with a 3.00 ERA and struck out 105 batters over 90 innings in his rookie season. He was an unquestionable success when healthy, but he battled a right shoulder injury that cost him three months.

The stuff is high-level and the expectations are high for Yamamoto next season, with his 2025 Fantasy baseball ADP currently hovering in the low-50s. However, the potential for further injury and some concerning underlying metrics might be cause for concern. He ranked in the 27th percentile among MLB pitchers last season in hard-hit contact rate (41.3%), and the model is predicting that he ranks outside the top-80 Fantasy baseball starting pitchers despite the fact that he's going off the board in the top 60 overall in early 2025 Fantasy baseball drafts.

