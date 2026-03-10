MLB Spring Training and the World Baseball Classic are underway, so there are only a couple weeks left to prepare for your upcoming 2026 Fantasy baseball drafts. Identifying potential 2026 Fantasy baseball breakouts should be a high priority as you begin your draft prep, with a talented crop of rookies and emerging stars capable of bolstering depth and potentially providing league-winning value. The St. Louis Cardinals traded Brendan Donovan away this offseason to free up opportunities for infielder J.J. Wetherholt, who has an ADP of 215, and he's sure to be one of the more popular Fantasy baseball rookies this draft season.

So how much production can you expect from Wetherholt and who are some of the other Fantasy baseball breakouts that you need to be aware of? Before finalizing your 2026 Fantasy baseball draft prep, be sure to see the 2026 Fantasy baseball rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts, including Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson.

The AL Rookie of the Year runner-up (behind only teammate Nick Kurtz) got a 28-game taste of the Big Leagues in 2024, but he spent almost the entire season with the Athletics in 2025 and made an enormous impact. He slashed .311/.355/.444 with 13 home runs and 63 RBI while making his first all-star appearance. He finished as a top-20 shortstop in his rookie season after the model predicted he's finish top 25.

The SportsLine model is engineered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2026 Fantasy baseball rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day.

Any time more MLB news comes out about free agency signings, trades or Fantasy baseball injuries, the team at SportsLine updates its projections. Go to SportsLine now to see these proven Fantasy baseball cheat sheets.

Top 2026 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the Fantasy baseball breakout 2026 the model is high on: Orioles catcher Samuel Basallo. The 21-year-old is a catcher by nature and a consensus top-10 prospect, but he'll likely spend most of his time as the designated hitter this season with Adley Rutschman still established as the top backstop in Baltimore.

Basallo could also mix in at first base, giving him potential to be eligible at multiple positions to boost his value as a power hitter. The Dominican prospect launched 73 home runs in 1,460 career minor league at-bats and he has 20-homer potential as a rookie. The model ranks Basallo, who has an ADP of 232, ahead of veterans like Carson Kelly and Dillon Dingler.

Another of the 2026 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model advises targeting: Reds first baseman Sal Stewart, who has an ADP of 192. The former first-round pick got a taste of the majors last season and hit five home runs in just 55 at-bats. Now he's got a chance to line up at first base every day for Cincinnati and the expectation is that he'll provide a big-league ready bat.

Stewart slashed .309/.383/.524 last season across 118 games in double-A and triple-A before making his MLB debut in September and finished with 25 homers across all levels. The model ranks him ahead of established big leaguers like Ryan O'Hearn, Nolan Schanuel and Nate Lowe. See more breakouts at SportsLine.

How to find proven 2026 Fantasy baseball rankings

SportsLine's model is also high on a surprising third baseman who bounces back with his new team to finish in the top eight of its positional rankings. This player is going well outside the top 200 picks but is projected to outperform third baseman like Alec Bohm and Isaac Paredes, who are being drafted over 100 spots earlier on average. This pick could be the difference in winning your league or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So which 2026 Fantasy breakouts should you target in your upcoming drafts? Visit SportsLine now to get 2026 Fantasy baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Jacob Wilson's big season, and find out.