Fantasy baseball draft season is here, and owners are looking to hit a home run on mid-to-late round Fantasy baseball sleepers. The likes of Mookie Betts, Yordan Alvarez, Oneil Cruz and Sandy Alcantara saw their production plummet last year due to various reasons. However, them now being a bit under the radar in Fantasy baseball draft rankings could result in them also being steals per their Fantasy baseball ADP.

MLB Opening Day 2026 is on March 25 for two teams before a full slate takes place the following day.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts, including Mariners outfielder Randy Arozarena.

A 2023 All-Star, Arozarena then posted career lows in both batting average and OPS the next year as he was traded from Tampa to Seattle. However, the model anticipated a full offseason with the Mariners would do the outfielder good, and he responded with the best year of his career. Arozarena had 27 homers, 76 RBI and 31 stolen bases as one of just six outfielders to have a 25/25 season as he was again an All-Star. Arozarena's Fantasy baseball ADP was just 154.50 last year -- 34th amongst outfielders -- but he responded by finishing 11th at the position in Fantasy points, thus rewarding anyone who took him in Fantasy baseball drafts.

The SportsLine model is engineered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites.

Any time more MLB news comes out about free agency signings, trades or Fantasy baseball injuries, the team at SportsLine updates its projections.

Top 2026 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the Fantasy baseball sleepers 2026 the model is high on: Mets outfielder Luis Robert Jr. He was among the best all-around players in baseball in 2023 with 38 home runs, 80 RBI and 20 stolen bases while with the White Sox. However, injuries have both kept him out of the lineup and limited his on-field production the last two years, as he was traded to New York this offseason.

Robert is just 28, and his speed is still there as he set a career high of 33 stolen bases last year. His 14 homers from a year ago should see a jump in going from Chicago's Rate Field, which is the 18th-best for hitting homers, per park factors, to New York's Citi Field, which is 10th-best. He'll also have much more protection behind him in New York's lineup, compared to Chicago which was last in the AL in slugging last year. Robert's ADP of 95 slots him outside the top 10 centerfielders and as the OF29, but the model projects him as a the No. 7 Fantasy centerfielder in its rankings.

Another of the 2026 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model advises targeting: Cubs SP Matthew Boyd. After a decade in the majors, Boyd finally put it all together in 2025, winning 14 games and becoming a first-time All-Star at 34 years old. He had just 12 combined wins over his four previous season, which came with three different teams. Many Fantasy owners are seeing last year as an outlier for Boyd, as he's not even among the top 30 starting pitchers per his 2026 Fantasy baseball ADP, going off the board at No. 74 overall.

But sometimes just working with a new organization can do wonders for a player as last year was Boyd's first in Chicago. He threw his sinker and slider at much lower rates than at previous stops, while utilizing his changeup more often. That's something that can carry over to this season, and the Cubs upgraded both offensively and defensively by adding Alex Bregman. Boyd is also off to a stellar Spring Training start, throwing three perfect innings versus the Angels. The model loves Boyd as a Fantasy sleeper and puts him within the top 10 starting pitchers in the Fantasy baseball rankings 2026. See more sleepers at SportsLine.

How to find proven 2026 Fantasy baseball rankings

SportsLine's model is also high on a surprising third baseman who bounces back with his new team to finish in the top eight of its positional rankings. This player is going well outside the top 200 picks but is projected to outperform third baseman like Alec Bohm and Isaac Paredes, who are being drafted over 100 spots earlier on average. This pick could be the difference in winning your league or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So which 2026 Fantasy sleepers should you target in your upcoming drafts? Visit SportsLine now to get 2026 Fantasy baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Randy Arozarena's big season, and find out.