Fantasy Baseball Rankings, ADP: 2018 Breakouts from model that predicted Scooter Gennett’s big season

Last year, Fantasy Baseball drafters largely wrote off Scooter Gennett, who was owned in less than 50 percent of leagues at the beginning of the season. The result: 136 hits, 97 RBIs, 80 runs and 27 home runs, all career highs. Those stats helped Gennett's owners win matchups week after week.



The team at SportsLine was all over Gennett as a Fantasy breakout from the start. Their model had him as a top-10 second baseman when he was owned in less than 50 percent of leagues, which made him an absolute steal. Anyone who listened to their advice was well-poised for a league title.



SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing their Fantasy Baseball rankings for 2018 right now.



In fact, when it came to ranking players in Fantasy Football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts this season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest-to-the-hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

One breakout candidate you need to be all over this year: Newly-acquired Red Sox outfielder J.D. Martinez.

Martinez, who homered once every 10.87 plate appearances in 2017, finished the season with a career-high 45 homers, 131 hits and 104 RBIs. He's poised to do even more damage this year. SportsLine has Martinez (42.3 ADP) ranked higher than players like Aaron Judge (26.9 ADP) and Bryce Harper (12.4 ADP). Take a chance on Martinez and watch the points roll in all season long.



Another shocker: White Sox 1B Jose Abreu. Coming off a season in which he eclipsed the .900 OPS mark for just the second time in his career, Abreu is projected to finish among the top five first basemen.

SportsLine has Abreu (44.3 ADP) ranked higher than fellow first basemen Anthony Rizzo (27.4 ADP) and Cody Bellinger (32.6 ADP). Wait on your 1B and pluck Abreu off the draft board when the time is right.

SportsLine is also high on an outfielder who is currently highly undervalued, but you should be targeting him over big-name players like Andrew McCutchen and Ryan Braun.



So which players poised for breakouts should you snatch in your Fantasy Baseball draft? And which undervalued outfielder can help you win a championship? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Baseball rankings for every single position from the model that called Scooter Gennett's huge breakout last season, and find out.