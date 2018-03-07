Fantasy Baseball Rankings, ADP: 2018 Breakouts from model that predicted Scooter Gennett’s huge season

Last year, Fantasy Baseball drafters largely wrote off Scooter Gennett, who was owned in less than 50 percent of leagues at the beginning of the season. The result: 136 hits, 97 RBIs, 80 runs and 27 home runs, all career highs. Those stats helped Gennett's owners win matchups week after week.



The team at SportsLine was all over Gennett as a Fantasy breakout from the start. Their model had him as a top-10 second baseman when he was owned in less than 50 percent of leagues, which made him an absolute steal. Anyone who listened to their advice was well-poised for a league title.



SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing their Fantasy Baseball rankings for 2018 right now.



In fact, when it came to ranking players in Fantasy Football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts this season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest-to-the-hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week.

One breakout candidate you need to be all over this year: Diamondbacks SS Ketel Marte.

Marte hit the most homers of his careers last season despite only playing 73 games. He also stole 19 bases in two seasons with the Mariners and is an extremely versatile player who can rack up points on the base path as well. The Diamondbacks stole the seventh-most bases in the league last season, making Marte a dynamic threat for those who draft him.

Marte has an ADP of 319, but SportsLine says you can expect the same production as players like Marwin Gonzalez (126 ADP) and Zack Cozart (203 ADP).



Another shocker: Angles SS Andrelton Simmons. His 10.4 percent strikeout rate was the third-lowest among qualified hitters last season and he also established a new career-high in stolen bases with 19.

Simmons has an ADP of 259, but SportsLine says he'll get you nearly the same production as Didi Gregorius, whose ADP is 100. Take a chance on him and watch the points roll in all season long.

SportsLine is also high on an outfielder who is currently highly undervalued, but you should be targeting him over big-name players like Andrew McCutchen and Ryan Braun.



