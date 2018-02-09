Fantasy Baseball Rankings, ADP 2018: Breakouts from the model that nailed Scooter Gennett’s huge season

Last year, Fantasy Baseball drafters largely wrote off Scooter Gennett, who was owned in less than 50 percent of leagues at the beginning of the season.



The result: 136 hits, 97 RBIs, 80 runs and 27 home runs, all career highs. Those stats helped Gennett's owners win matchups week after week.



The team at SportsLine was all over Gennett as a Fantasy breakout from the start. Their model had him as a top-10 second baseman when he was owned in less than 50 percent of leagues, which made him an absolute steal. Anyone who listened to their advice was well-poised for a league title.



SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing their Fantasy Baseball rankings for 2018 right now.



In fact, when it came to ranking players in Fantasy Football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts this season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest-to-the-hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.



One breakout candidate their model says you need to be all over this year: Blue Jays infielder Yangervis Solarte. The extremely versatile infielder is eligible at three positions and coming off a season in which he hit the most homers of his career.

SportsLine's advanced computer model says Solarte will produce 144 hits, 87 RBIs and 23 home runs. He has an ADP of just 207, so take a chance on Solarte as a value pick while your league-mates sleep on him. Then, watch the points roll in all season long.



Another shocker: Brewers 1B Eric Thames. Coming off a season in which he scored 83 runs and hit 31 homers, Thames is projected to finish among the top-10 first basemen despite an ADP that's higher than 200. SportsLine has Thames ranked higher than both Matt Carpenter and Carlos Santana.

Wait on your first baseman and pluck Thames off the draft board when the time is right. He'll give you an edge this season.



SportsLine is also high on an outfielder who is currently highly undervalued, but you should be targeting him over big-name players like Andrew McCutchen and Ryan Braun.



So which players poised for breakouts should you snatch in your Fantasy Baseball draft? And which undervalued outfielder can help you win a championship? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Baseball rankings for every single position from the model that called Scooter Gennett's huge breakout last season, and find out.