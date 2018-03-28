Fantasy Baseball Rankings, ADP 2018: Sleepers from same model that predicted Moustakas' strong season
SportsLine simulated the 2018 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball sleepers
Mike Moustakas had a disappointing season in 2016. He only appeared in 27 games, producing 25 hits and 12 runs. However, the team at SportsLine was all over Moustakas from the start in 2017. The result: He bounced back and finished last season with 151 hits, 75 runs and 38 homers, a Royals franchise record.
Their model had him as a top-eight third baseman, and anyone who listened to that advice probably made a run at their league title.
SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its Fantasy Baseball positional rankings for 2018.
In fact, when it came to ranking players in Fantasy Football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts this season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.
One sleeper you need to be all over is Cubs SP Jon Lester. The veteran has had a strong spring, posting a 2.81 ERA through four starts, and he has an ERA of 2.52 or better in three of his last five seasons.
However, drafters are sleeping on him again this year. The team at SportsLine projects a bigger season for Lester (94 ADP) than pitchers like Robbie Ray (50 ADP) and Chris Archer (54 ADP). Don't sleep on Lester -- he could be your ticket to the playoffs.
Another sleeper: Reds OF Adam Duvall. He is coming off his second consecutive season with at least 31 home runs and 99 RBIs and is an explosive offensive threat for those who draft him. SportsLine's advanced computer model has Duvall (154 ADP) ranked above outfielders like Yasiel Puig (119 ADP) and Chris Taylor (98 ADP).
SportsLine also is extremely high on a starting pitcher you can get late in your draft who will outperform pitchers such as Stephen Strasburg (31 ADP) and Noah Syndergaard (28 ADP).
So what Fantasy Baseball sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And what starting pitcher can you wait on until late? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Baseball rankings for every single position from the model that called Mike Moustakas' huge breakout last season, and find out.
